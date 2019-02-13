In Dubai, Sununu Discussed Education, Workforce Training

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu.
Governor Chris Sununu is back from a five-day trip to city of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The trip revolved around a gathering of leaders called the World Government Summit.

According to the governor's office, Sununu spent the first part of his Dubai trip working on New Hampshire issues, notably the state budget, which he will announce this Thursday.

He then joined New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen and Energy Secretary Rick Perry for a retreat at the Prince of Dubai’s desert camp. There, Sununu led a session on supporting “individualized pathways” for students.

Education was also the Governor’s focus on Saturday, when he led discussions on workforce training and early childhood education at the World Government Summit.

The governor’s office did not respond to NHPR’s requests for more details on the governor’s remarks.

Chris Sununu

