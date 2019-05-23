Related Program: 
In-Depth Day 4: What's Next for New Hampshire's Workforce?

Automation and artificial intelligence will impact New Hampshire's workforce and communities, so how will Granite Staters plan for the future?
If New Hampshire is having workforce issues today, where will the Granite State be in 10 years? All signs are pointing to trouble: dwindling young adult population, highest in-state tuition in the country, and the almost certain disruptions from automation. In this series, we've heard about efforts aimed at building a more robust workforce, today we ask which methods might bear the most fruit. And can New Hampshire make our regional destinations more attractive for remote workers? We talk about which populations to focus on, what towns and cities can do and how education might shift to better meed the needs of the workforce. 

