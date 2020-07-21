By Degrees: Can We Seize This Moment to Reimagine Public Spaces & Transit?

"I’ve Seen a Future Without Cars, and It’s Amazing" is the title of a New York Times opinion piece exploring how to reduce the space cars take up in New York City and improve the liveability of the city. We talk with the author to explore his ideas to transform our dependence on cars and consider whether we can make public spaces friendlier and more equitable here in New Hampshire. During the pandemic, bicycle sales have soared, and parking spots are being re-imagined as outdoor dining. Can we seize this moment, when we’re using our cars less, and make these changes permanent? Sam Evans-Brown of NHPR's Outside/In podcast is the host. Airdate: Wednesday, July 22, 2020



GUESTS:

Nicholas J. Coates - Town Administrator, Bristol N.H.

- Town Administrator, Bristol N.H. Norman W. Garrick - Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Connecticut

- Professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Connecticut Farhad Manjoo - New York Times Opinion columnist. Previously, they wrote the New York Times’ State of the Art column, covering the technology industry.

Listen to Sam Evans-Brown discuss "I've Seen A Future Without Cars, and It's Amazing" with Farhad Manjoo prior to the show.

Check out the New York Times visualization of "I've Seen A Future Without Cars, and It's Amazing."

When it comes to transportation options and smart city planning, Norman Garrick says it's worth looking to Zurich, Switzerland:

Zurich: Where People Are Welcome and Cars Are Not from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.

Additional Reading: