 By Degrees: Can We Seize This Moment to Reimagine Public Spaces & Transit? | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

By Degrees: Can We Seize This Moment to Reimagine Public Spaces & Transit?

By The Exchange 49 minutes ago
  • A glimpse of the from the New York Time visualization. Credit to Practice for Architecture and Urbanism. Published with permission.
"I’ve Seen a Future Without Cars, and It’s Amazing" is the title of a New York Times opinion piece exploring how to reduce the space cars take up in New York City and improve the liveability of the city. We talk with the author to explore his ideas to transform our dependence on cars and consider whether we can make public spaces friendlier and more equitable here in New Hampshire. During the pandemic, bicycle sales have soared, and parking spots are being re-imagined as outdoor dining. Can we seize this moment, when we’re using our cars less, and make these changes permanent? Sam Evans-Brown of NHPR's Outside/In podcast is the host. Airdate: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 

GUESTS:

 

Check out the New York Times visualization of  "I've Seen A Future Without Cars, and It's Amazing." 

When it comes to transportation options and smart city planning, Norman Garrick says it's worth looking to Zurich, Switzerland:

Zurich: Where People Are Welcome and Cars Are Not from STREETFILMS on Vimeo.

Additional Reading:

By Degrees
Climate & Infrastructure
Climate & Business
Bikes & Pedestrians
urban planning

By Degrees: How Air Pollution and Climate Change Connect

By & Ava Sasani Jul 14, 2020
Courtesy of Charles Driscoll

By Degrees is a new reporting project by NHPR shedding new light on climate change in New Hampshire. That project launches this week.

Air pollution is known to cause health problems like premature deaths, hospitalizations, heart attacks, and childhood asthma. It's also closely connected to climate change.

Syracuse University Professor Charles Driscoll joined NHPR’s All Things Considered host Peter Biello to talk about what air quality in New Hampshire can tell us about the extent of the problem.

Outside/In: Is Geoengineering Crazy Enough To Work, Or Just Plain Crazy?

By Jul 17, 2020
Kevin Gibbs, https://bit.ly/3eDwJW8

Ever since the threat of climate change was first made public, scientists have offered the possibility of a get-out-of-jail-free card: geoengineering. Reducing emissions is hard, so why not just engineer the Earth's atmosphere more to our liking?  Decades later, the science of geoengineering is still in its infancy, but a growing number of researchers are trying to change that. Should they?

By Degrees: How Do Climate Justice and Racial Justice Intersect?

By The Exchange Jul 14, 2020
Annie Ropeik

Just as more people than ever were beginning to wake up to the climate emergency, our lives collided with the coronavirus pandemic and a generational reckoning on racial justice. As part of NHPR's climate change reporting initiative, By Degrees, we discuss the overlap between climate justice and racial justice. We explore where environmental racism and injustice occur in our state and our region, and examine the challenges and solutions that these intersecting crises are bringing to light. Can our response to climate change address systemic racism and improve the lives of marginalized people? 

Air date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020.