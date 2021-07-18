urban planning

-
"I’ve Seen a Future Without Cars, and It’s Amazing" is the title of a New York Times opinion piece exploring how to reduce the space cars take up in New…
-
There’s a tendency to think of “the natural world” as everything beyond the asphalt. But soil often lies just a couple inches below the concrete, and the…
-
Residents of Manchester are getting a chance to give input on the city's upcoming master plan.The city will explain the project and start gathering public…
-
The games have begun - the disastrous lead-up to the Rio Olympics has been overtaken by the spectacle of competition. Still, economists agree: hosting the…
-
Approximately one billion parking spots are scattered around the United States. That's about four times as many spaces as cars. Still, drivers waste hours…
-
When you’ve got a few extra bucks burning a hole in that wallet, what better place to spend it than your local mall? These cavernous halls of commerce…