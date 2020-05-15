Coronavirus Update: N.H. Releasing Data on COVID-19 Antibody Testing

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

The most recent update from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services was on Thursday, May 14.

The state announced one additional death related to COVID-19 on May 14, bringing New Hampshire's total to 151. DHHS reported 84 new positive test results. The state's case total now numbers 3,382.

N.H. has new data on positive antibody tests

Update: Friday, May 15, 1:32 p.m.

Public health officials are now releasing data on the number of COVID-19 antibody tests conducted in New Hampshire.

Antibody tests look for evidence in a patient's blood that they've been exposed to the virus in the past.

According to the state, just under 5 percent of antibody tests in New Hampshire so far have come back positive.

The tests can give public health officials important information about the spread of the virus. But there's no solid evidence yet that having antibodies means you are immune to COVID-19.

The American Medical Association issued a statement on Thursday warning people not to abandon social distancing if they test positive for antibodies.

- Jason Moon

Liquor Commission Getting Money For Protective Gear

The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is getting nearly $100,000 from a federal grant to cover the purchase of about a year’s worth of PPE for its employees.

That included 70,000 face masks, 950 face shields, gowns and gloves, as well as hand sanitizer.

A spokesman said the commission's enforcement division uses those gowns and face shields when doing checks at restaurants, bars and doing crowd control at state liquor stores.

There are 1,400 people who work full or part-time for the commission, including at the liquor outlets, as investigators and those at its headquarters. New Hampshire's liquor outlets have remained open through the state's stay at home order.

-Daniela Allee

1 additional death, 84 new cases

Update: Thursday, May 14, 8:15 p.m.

State health officials on Thursday announced an additional death and 84 new coronavirus cases.

A woman from Hillsborough County, who was 60 or older, is the 151st resident to die from COVID-19, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state has now identified 3,382 coronavirus cases.

Of the newly confirmed cases, four patients are hospitalized. Three of the new cases are individuals under the age of 18.

Of the total known cases in New Hampshire, 1,247, or 37 percent, have recovered. Other statistics from the public health update:

current cases: 1,984

current hospitalizations: 115

People who have tested negative: 39,148

People being monitored in N.H.: 3,425

Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 Cases and Testing in New Hampshire

- NHPR Staff

20 cases at Manchester facility

Update: Thursday, May 14, 3:49 p.m.

A residential facility in Manchester for formerly incarcerated people now has 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

Hampshire House is for men and women who are transitioning from federal incarceration back into New Hampshire communities.

Community Resources for Justice is the contract provider that runs the facility.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons first reported four positive cases at the Hampshire House on Monday -- all among former inmates. No employees have tested positive.

- Mary McIntyre

Manchester announces free tests for residents

Update: Thursday, May 14, 1:01 p.m.

New Hampshire's largest city is offering greater Manchester residents COVID-19 testing through May 20. The free tests are available to residents who have symptoms or are in a high-risk group, according to the city's Emergency Operations Center.

High-risk groups include people with chronic conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes, those who have weak immune systems, those 60 or older, and people who are primary caregivers of high-risk individuals.

Greater Manchester residents interested in the testing should call the city's COVID-19 hotine at 603-668-1547, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents who do not live in greater Manchester should call 2-1-1 for testing inquiries.

- NHPR Staff

House Democrats call for temporary mask requirement

Update: Thursday, May 14, 12:50 p.m.

Democrats in the New Hampshire House of Representatives are calling for the state's stay-at-home order to include a temporary requirement for people to wear face masks in public when they are unable to maintain social distancing.

A letter signed by 178 House Democrats, or roughly three-quarters of the Democratic caucus, was sent Thursday to Gov. Chris Sununu. It cites the CDC's recommendation for cloth face coverings to be worn when people are in public settings and cannot maintain a 6-foot distance from others, and asks Sununu to add the mask requirement to his stay-at-home order.

The letter says the temporary requirement would help the state safely reopen parts of the economy.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. expands testing as 8 more deaths reported

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 3:16 p.m.

As the state further expands coronavirus testing, New Hampshire's nursing homes continue to bear the brunt of the outbreak.

Of eight additional deaths announced Wednesday, seven are from long-term care facilities, said Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Shibinette says the state has tested 30 to 40 percent of residents at long-term care homes, and all will be tested within about two weeks. She adds that new data about the nursing homes and long-term care centers will be released Wednesday.

Gov. Chris Sununu said testing at nursing homes is part of a statewide boost in testing, including at a new fixed site on Stickney Avenue in Concord. The data from testing will drive decisions, he says.

The state has conducted around 38,000 tests to date, with roughly 3,300 positive cases identified. DHHS reported 63 new positive test results Wednesday.

State officials say New Hampshire is doing a good job ramping up coronavirus testing. But the overall numbers are still falling short of the state’s own declared goals.

Last week, Shibinette said she expected New Hampshire to be testing well over 2,000 people per day by the end of this week. Right now, the state’s averaging about 1,600 tests per day. But, according to Shibinette, the public can expect those numbers to rise.

“This day would typically be a low day for us,” she said at a Concord press conference Wednesday. “I do believe that 1,912 by the time we get our hospital data tonight, will be over 2,000, and I do expect to be over 2,000 a couple of days this week.”

Nursing homes continue to be a major focus of New Hampshire’s testing efforts. The facilities continue to be hit hard by COVID-19. Shibinette said the state now has 16 outbreaks at long-term care settings. And seven of the eight local coronavirus deaths announced Wednesday are tied to nursing homes.

Sununu told reporters he anticipates New Hampshire seeing a potential surge in positive tests over the next couple of months, and possibly into the fall.

"If this were a marathon, we're at about mile 4," he said. "You don't start sprinting."

- NHPR Staff

MTA plans to resume fixed route bus service June 1

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 2:00 p.m.

The Manchester Transit Authority is expanding its on-demand service for people returning to work in the city as New Hampshire reopens parts of its economy.

MTA will still prioritize rides for those traveling for grocery shopping, pharmacy and medical trips.

During this time, vehicle capacity will be capped at 50 percent and all drivers will be required to wear face masks. Passengers are encouraged to do the same.

The transit authority says it will reopen five of its fixed bus routes on June 1, if COVID-19 metrics in the state continue to improve.

- Daniela Allee

N.H. to get $61 million for testing, contact tracing

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 1:41 p.m.

The latest federal coronavirus relief package will direct $61 million to New Hampshire for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, New Hampshire's congressional delegation announced today.

In a joint statement, the delegation said the funding is a critical component for helping the Granite State identify cases and allow for a gradual reopening of the economy. "As New Hampshire gradually reopens, many sectors of our economy need access to testing quickly in addition to our frontline workers and vulnerable Granite Staters," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said.

The delegation said ramped up testing and contact tracing is needed in New Hampshire and as part of a national public health strategy. The $61 million coming to New Hampshire is part of $25 billion targeted for expanded testing nationwide, based on the latest response bill signed last month.

- NHPR Staff

Local officials looking ahead to fall elections

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 1:09 p.m.

Some towns and school districts, including Bow and Conway, have held drive-through voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic. While some local officials consider options for the fall elections, state law is silent on such drive-through procedures, according to Brad Cook, chairman of the New Hampshire Ballot Law Commission.

"It doesn't provide any place for drive-through voting," Cook said of New Hampshire election statutes. He was speaking May 13 on NHPR's The Exchange about elections during the pandemic.

Cook is leading the New Hampshire Secretary of State's committee on 2020 emergency election support. The panel was recently created to address needs amid the pandemic. The Secretary of State's office has also received $3.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds to respond to challenges and ensure public health and safe elections.

- NHPR Staff

Task Force Proposes Plans For Further Economic Reopening

Update: Wednesday, May 13, 8:30 a.m.

A panel tasked with reopening New Hampshire’s economy amid the threat from the pandemic have agreed on proposals for several sectors, including hotel, outdoor attractions and gyms. The recommendations won’t be final until public health officials and Gov. Chris Sununu give their OK.

The task force recommended that most hotels be limited to half their capacity.

Face masks would be required for staffers and are recommended for guests, who would be asked at check-in about any possible exposure to the coronavirus.

A reopening date of May 22nd is recommended for lodging, but target dates for other sectors were not included. Outdoor attractions would be limited to half their capacity. The requirement would be the same for gyms and fitness clubs.

-The Associated Press

Nursing home outbreak worse than previously reported

Update: Tuesday, May 12, 4:50 p.m.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home is much larger than was previously known. As of Tuesday afternoon, 29 residents and 5 staff at the facility in Goffstown had tested positive. That's more than double the number of cases that were known when the state announced the outbreak on Monday.

According to nursing home administrator David Ross, 31 of the 34 people who tested positive did not show any symptoms. State public health workers and the National Guard are on site conducting tests of all residents and staff today. No deaths have been associated with this outbreak so far.

- Jason Moon

Hospitals say losses far exceed federal aid

Update: Tuesday, May 12, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire hospital administrators say they are glad to be getting millions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid, but are stressing that so far, it’s falling far short of their losses.

“We are well over $300 million dollars in losses as of the end of April," says Steve Ahnen, head of the New Hampshire Hospital Association. "We’ve received about a hundred and ten million in funds, emergency relief funds, from the CARES Act - so that offsets less than a third.”

Ahnen was addressing one of the panels Governor Chris Sununu appointed to help him make decisions on coronavirus aid spending.

Lawmakers advising Sununu have proposed sending hospitals another $100 million dollars. A separate chunk of federal money - $112 million - earmarked for rural hospitals arrived earlier this month. Ahnen said that money will help, but he still expects overall hospital losses for May to come in at around $200 million.

- Josh Rogers

New testing site in Concord

Update: Tuesday, May 12, 1:45 p.m.

The state is establishing a new testing site in Concord starting Wednesday, May 13. The site is located at 28 Stickney Avenue, which is near the bus terminal and not far from Loudon Road.

Residents can sign up and reserve a test via the state's online registration, emailing covidtesting@DHHS.nh.gov, calling (603) 271-5980, or by contacting a health care provider.

The site will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Gov. Chris Sununu's office announced.

Under procedures updated last week, residents with symptoms, an underlying health condition, a person 60 or older, and health care workers can request and reserve a test at the site. Residents with questions about COVID-19 may also call 2-1-1.

- NHPR Staff

Lawmakers Outline New Pandemic Relief Spending Priorities to Sununu

Update: Monday, May 11, 9:25 p.m.

Top lawmakers are asking Gov. Chris Sununu to spend more federal coronavirus aid on hospitals, nursing homes, small businesses, nonprofits and colleges. The recommendations account for about a quarter of the $1.25 billion New Hampshire received under the federal cares act.

Sununu will have final say over the spending decisions, but the bipartisan panel he tapped to advise him is so far unanimously backing $345 million in proposed spending. That includes $100 million for hospitals, $30 million for non-profits and $20 million for nursing homes.

The panel will formally outline those requests in a letter to Sununu Tuesday morning.

“I think we can send a strong message with the document and the letter, that that’s what we see at this point,” said Sen. Chuck Morse, the state Senate’s ranking Republican.

Other spending recommended by the panel includes $100 million to help small businesses; $25 million for child care providers; and $5 million dollars each for New Hampshire’s food bank and for local farmers.

-Josh Rogers

89 new cases; two new residential outbreaks in New Hampshire

Update: Monday, May 11, 6:00 p.m.

The state has announced 89 newly identified cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, bringing the state's total cases to 3,160. Of the patients with complete information, four of the new cases are patients under the age of 18, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

State epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan said at a press conference Monday that while no new deaths related to coronavirus are being reported, a number of deaths are currently under investigation that will likely increase the death toll in the coming days.

So far, 133 New Hampshire residents have died as a result of the coronavirus.

Chan reiterated the continuing need for social distancing, even as the state begins to allow businesses to reopen with new restrictions.

In addition to a newly identified outbreak at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown where 12 patients and two staff tested positive (scroll down for NHPR's earlier reporting), Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced a second institutional outbreak at Community Resources for Justice, a residential program for adults transitioning out of incarceration. Eleven residents and three staff members at CRJ tested positive for the virus, Shibinette said.

- NHPR Staff

Goffstown nursing home latest to report COVID-19 outbreak

Update: Monday, May 11, 1:10 p.m.

Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown is the latest long term care facility in New Hampshire to be hit by an outbreak of COVID-19. According to the New Hampshire Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes in the state, employees and residents are being tested today.

Hillsborough County Nursing Home has 300 beds. According to data provided by the state, it is the seventeenth long term care facility in the state to experience a coronavirus outbreak. Outbreaks at similar facilities are responsible for roughly three out of every four coronavirus deaths in New Hampshire.

- Jason Moon

Two New Deaths Reported In State From COVID-19

Update: Sunday, May 10, 7:35 p.m.

State officials say two additional New Hampshire residents have died from COVID-19. That brings the total deaths from the illness in New Hampshire to 133.

The two deaths announced Sunday were both 60 years old or older.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 61 new positive test results in the state, which increases the total number of confirmed cases to 3,071.

Five of the new cases are residents under the age of 18.

-NHPR staff

Southern N.H. Malls To Reopen Monday, With New Precautions

Update: Sunday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire's largest shopping malls, located just over the border from Massachusetts, are re-opening on Monday, as the state slowly reopens for business.

The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, and Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua will all open with new safety protocols from their manager, Simon Property Group.

The new protocol requires Simon employees to wear face masks and get screened for fever and flu-like symptoms before each shift. It says retailers will be asked to follow those same screening and PPE guidelines with employees.

According to the new guidelines, counters, transaction registers, and computer touchscreens will be disinfected regularly. Malls will make masks available to customers for free at the entrance and will put 6-foot dividers in lines, escalators, and food courts to encourage social distancing.

The malls draw large numbers of shoppers from nearby Massachusetts, where officials say infection rates are rising and the COVID-19 surge is far from over.

In an effort to reduce the density of shoppers at its New Hampshire malls, Simon says it is reducing occupancy of its facilities to 50 square feet per person and, if a mall reaches capacity, customers will be asked to wait in their cars outside.

Read more on the state's reopening here.

-Sarah Gibson

N.H. reports 10 more deaths from COVID-19

Update: Saturday, May 9, 6:15 p.m.

Ten additional residents have died from COVID-19, state officials announced Saturday.

The updated numbers bring the total deaths in New Hampshire to 131. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 71 new positive test results, which increases the total number of confirmed cases to 3,011.

Four of the new cases are hospitalizations. A total of 313 Granite Staters have now required hospital care at some point after their infections, which is 10 percent of the overall known cases. DHHS says 1,228 people, or 41 percent of the total caseload, have recovered from the virus.

Five of the new cases are residents under the age of 18.

The total current case number is 1, 652.

The 10 announced deaths Saturday were all 60 years old or older. Six of the fatalities, three women and three men, were residents of Rockingham County. Three women were from Hillsborough County, and a man from Merrimack County also died.

Several cases remain under investigation, but known cases indicate community-based transmission continues to occur across the state, according to DHHS.

- NHPR Staff

Shaheen says Americans should get vaccine for free

Update: Saturday, May 9, 11:30 a.m.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is calling on the White House to ensure all Americans can have free access to a COVID-19 vaccine, when it becomes available.

Shaheen joined a group of 22 U.S. senators that is asking the Trump administration to outline the federal government's strategy for production and distribution of the vaccine. The letter was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"A vaccine for COVID-19 is critical to protect the public health and truly get our country back up and running at full capacity once again," the letter reads.

- NHPR Staff

