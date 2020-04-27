Coronavirus Update: 75 New N.H. Cases; 3 New Care Facility Outbreaks; Testing To Expand Broadly

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates.

IMPORTANT LINKS:

Live coronavirus blog:

Gov. Chris Sununu's stay-at-home order is in effect. Read Emergency Order No. 17. It has an exhibit outlining businesses deemed essential, and therefore exempt from closing. New Hampshire schools are closed through the remainder of the academic year.

State announces 75 new coronavirus cases; outbreaks at three long-term care facilities, more access to testing

Update: Monday, April 27, 5:00 p.m.

An additional 75 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for COVID-19, state officials announced at a press briefing Monday afternoon, bringing the total cases so far to 1,938.

It is not clear how many people are currently known to be infected; that information is likely to come in a press release from the state later today.

No additional deaths have been linked to COVID-19 for at least three days, officials confirmed at the same press briefing. However, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said six of the last seven deaths - announced over the weekend - were residents of long-term care facilities.

Shibinette also announced three new COVID-19 outbreaks at such facilities:

Seven residents and four employees at Birch Hill Retirement Community in Manchester

Fourteen residents and four employees at Crestwood Center, a Genesis-owned facility in Milford

Nine residents and two staff at Salemhaven Long Term Care and Rehabilitation Center in Salem

The newly announced cases add to a growing list of COVID-19 outbreaks at facilities tasked with caring for some of New Hampshire’s most medically vulnerable residents. County-run nursing homes, private nursing facilities, retirement communities and institutions for children with disabilities have all been affected.

Testing criteria changed

Shibinette and other state officials also announced a major change to the state’s testing criteria. Moving forward, Shibinette said any resident with any symptoms of COVID-19, even if mild, should be evaluated for testing. She said additional guidance on the new criteria will be released by the state epidemiologist later this week.

Additionally, Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the state plans to further expand testing capacity across the state: opening five new testing sites outside of healthcare facilities (in Claremont, Lancaster, Plymouth, Tamworth and Rochester) and partnering with the Visiting Nurses Association to conduct in-home testing of people who aren’t able to visit a testing location.

Sununu said the state will also expand a recent effort to offer COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in Rockingham and Hillsborough Counties, now bringing that testing statewide.

Once these new steps are implemented later this week, Sununu said the goal is to conduct an additional 1,500 tests a day.

New Hampshire currently lags behind most other New England states, a fact Sununu acknowledged at Monday’s press conference.

- NHPR Staff

Recreation sites may reopen by early summer

Update: Monday, April 27, 4:05 p.m.

Some state campgrounds and other public outdoor recreation sites may reopen by early summer under new public health protocols. At a state task force meeting Monday, Parks Director Phil Bryce laid out his agency’s goals for a phased return to normal operations.

He says they're hoping to reopen some state campgrounds to limited usage as soon as early May.

"Our plan is to basically cut our campsites we allow in half, and try it. A lot of trying things out, see if it works," Bryce said.

The state also wants to reopen its beaches, but Bryce says they’re unsure whether to allow some stationary groups of visitors or to limit beach use to people like swimmers, walkers and joggers.

- Annie Ropeik

Courts closed until end of May

Update: Monday, April 27, 12:50 p.m.

The New Hampshire court system has extended its closures until the end of May in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly all in-person proceedings in the Circuit, Superior and Supreme Courts are suspended until May 25th, or until the last day of a declared state of emergency. Court officials are encouraged to conduct business by phone, video conference or other remote means during this time.

Some exceptions to the in-person ban are allowed. Those include hearings for emergency relief, and proceedings about constitutional rights of criminal defendants.

- Sarah Gibson

77 new cases bring New Hampshire's total to 1,864

Update: Sunday, April 26, 7 p.m.

The state announced 77 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday (April 26), bringing the total number of cases in New Hampshire to 1,864. Several cases are still under investigation, the state says.

Of the new cases with complete information, four of the patients are under the age of 18, and the rest are adults. Of the adults who tested positive, 68% percent are female, and 32% are male, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Four new hospitalizations were announced, bringing total hospitalizations of New Hampshire patients diagnosed with COVID-19 to 242, or 13 percent of identified coronavirus patients.

Click here for NHPR’s breakdown of COVID-19 cases and testing in New Hampshire.

The regional breakdown of new cases is: 24 in Rockingham County; 41 in Hillsborough County (including 14 in Manchester and six in Nashua); four in Strafford County; three in Merrimack County; one in Grafton County; and one in Sullivan County. The county of residence has not yet been determined for three of the new cases.

- NHPR Staff

Revenue down, costs up in N.H. towns

Update: Sunday, April 26, 3:40 p.m.

Towns and cities in New Hampshire have seen revenues decrease during the coronavirus pandemic, but some costs are going up, including providing emergency aid. In a survey by the New Hampshire Municipal Association, 40 percent of towns that responded said that they’ve already seen an increase in welfare expenses.

Margaret Byrnes is the executive director of the municipal association. She says in many cases, towns are trying to help residents find housing. But that can be difficult in areas where there aren’t available shelters.

“And so you’re seeing municipalities pay hotel rates, room rates to give shelter to people who are unable to pay, as well as food costs,” she says.

Municipalities are also paying more for emergency services and technology. At the same time, many towns have seen revenue shortfalls from motor vehicle registrations, building permits, and parking fees, and they’re anticipating an increase in people not paying their property taxes.

“That can have long-term impacts on the town: not having as high of reserves, not having money on hand and having things be much tighter than they would have been otherwise,” Byrnes says.

Byrnes says municipal leaders are also concerned about the potential cuts to state aid, highway block grants and meals and rooms tax distribution.

- Daniela Allee

7 deaths, 69 new confirmed cases in N.H.

Update: Saturday, April 25, 4:59 p.m.

State health officials announced 69 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus Saturday, as well as seven deaths, which is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the outbreak began.

Sixty residents have now died from COVID-19.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reports the additional seven deaths were residents 60 years old or older.

There are currently 95 people hospitalized in New Hampshire due to COVID-19, which is also a single-day high.

Fourteen of the new cases are hospitalized.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 1,787. Click here for a high-resolution map showing town-by-town cases.

Of the seven additional deaths, three women and a man were residents of Strafford County, and two women and one man were residents of Hillsborough County.

About 17,000 residents of New Hampshire have tested negative for the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

Delegation urges prisons not to release sexual/violent offenders

Update: Saturday, April 25, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire's congressional delegation is urging the state's correctional system not to release anyone convicted of domestic or sexual violence during the pandemic.

Correctional facilities around the country have been releasing incarcerated people in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 inside of jails. In a statement, the New Hampshire delegation say they want local officials to issue clear guidance prohibiting the early release of any domestic violence offenders.

They cite the recent release of an inmate with a violent record from Carroll County as posing a threat to public safety and the safety of previous victims.

- NHPR Staff

Panel named to prepare for possible patient surge

Update: Saturday, April 25, 3:15 p.m.

More than 30 health professionals will serve on a newly created medical advisory committee.

The committee, which was created through emergency order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu, will provide guidance to health care providers about how best to handle COVID-19 related issues. It will establish recommendations for the triage of critical health care resources in the event of a patient surge exceeding a hospital's available resources.

It will also make recommendations to the governor about the health crisis. The committee consists of doctors, public health officials, ethicists, lawmakers and long-term care facility leaders.

It isn't clear when it will hold its first meeting.

- Todd Bookman

Bow drive-thru voting

Update: Saturday, April 25, 2:00 p.m.

Voters in Bow cast ballots via drive-thru voting for the annual school district meeting Saturday (April 25). NHPR's Josh Rogers reports from Bow High School that the process was going smoothly when drivers started lining up. Residents are voting on a $30 million school budget, among other things. COVID-19 compatible procedures were adopted to hold the meeting.

Poll workers wore masks and gloves. Bottles of hand sanitizer stood at the ready, and many voters, like John Blackadar, seemed pleased with the process. "I don't know who thought this up, but it's a great idea. Thank you for being creative," he said.

Bow's school budget vote was originally scheduled for March. Bow was among the many communities who postponed town votes due to COVID-19.

The school district warrant articles were presented to voters via a live-stream presentation earlier this week. Public comment on the budget were collected by phone and email.

WMNF closes high-use trailheads, day-use areas

Update: Saturday, April 25, 9:09 a.m.

The White Mountain National Forest is closing several high-use trail heads and day-use areas until further notice. The closures include some dispersed recreation facilities.

The WMNF remains open, but officials are urging the public to hike or walk locally during the state's emergency order and stay-at-home order.

The growing concern is increased exposure to coronavirus, with what's described as an unseasonably high number of visitors to the national forest.

"As the warmer weather approaches, the forest continues to see increased visitation at recreation sites, trailheads and trails," says Connie Carpenter, WMNF Acting Forest Supervisor. "It is difficult to practice physical distancing and maintain high use sites to CDC guidelines."

Trails are open, but they are only accessible by foot traffic.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu extends state of emergency

Update: Friday, April 24, 5:38 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu has extended the state of emergency for another 21 days.

The original order was issued on March 13, when New Hampshire had six diagnosed COVID-19 cases.

Today, the number of diagnosed cases in the state stands at 1,720, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Additional orders from the governor Friday require insurers and pharmacy benefit managers to be more flexible as a part of COVID-19 response.

The orders also ensure workers compensation for first responders exposed to COVID-19.

And another order allows recently-retired employees to return to their employers without a waiting period.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. reports 2 additional deaths, 53 new cases

Update: Friday, April 24, 5:01 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials on Friday announced two additional deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 53.

The Department of Health and Human Services says the deaths were in Rockingham and Strafford counties, and both men were 60 and older.

With 53 new positive test results, the total number of coronavirus cases in New Hampshire climbs to 1,720.

Six of the new cases required hospitalization. To date, 224 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus, or 13 percent of the total known cases. (Click here to view a larger, high-resolution map of town-by-town cases in N.H.)

The state says 578 people have recovered after being infected with the virus.

More than 16,000 residents in New Hampshire have tested negative for coronavirus. As of Friday, 2,250 people were being monitored.

- NHPR Staff

Merchants discuss reopening the economy

Update: Friday, April 24, 4:35 p.m.

Nancy Kyle, of the Retail Merchants Association, stressed that store owners want to reopen, but only when it's safe to do so. She spoke Friday to the governor's task force examining how best to reopen the economy when various emergency orders and restrictions are lifted.

Kyle urged the group to not consider reopening on Memorial Day weekend, and said whenever the state does reopen stores, it should start midweek to give everybody time to adjust to their new reality - including those businesses along the Massachusetts border.

"Especially those on the southern tier are going to have problems, because of Massachusetts being a hot spot - 41,000 cases, just over the southern border is a huge population," she said.

Kyle predicted that getting laid off retail workers back to work will be a problem, as many can collect more on enhanced unemployment than they earned on the job. She suggested mounting a PR campaign, when the time comes, to convince the public it's safe to go shopping again. She also proposed a hotline for store owners to seek advice on best practices to ensure shoppers are safe.

- NHPR Staff

Nashua ramps up testing

Update: Friday, April 24, 4:06 p.m.

The city of Nashua says it is ramping up coronavirus testing and outreach. Mayor Donchess announced Friday the city will soon add four staff to the city's health department to expand emergency and health services related to the pandemic.

Nashua will pay for the new hires with a grant from the CDC Foundation, which recently received a $15 million donation from the social media platform TikTok.

Public Health Director Bobbie Bagley says the city will also start offering pop-up testing sites, once a week, at a soup kitchen or community hub. She says the idea is to increase access to vulnerable residents who otherwise wouldn't be tested.

"We're making sure that individuals who don't have cars, don't have primary care providers, may not have insurance - we can offer those tests in our community," she said during a news conference. Bagley says they have had a hard time getting enough test kits but that Nashua should get more through the additional federal aid coming to New Hampshire.

- Sarah Gibson

Rise in unexplained infant deaths in N.H.

Update: Friday, April 24, 3 p.m.

The state Office of Child Advocate is urging parents to practice safe sleeping practices, after a rise in unexplained infant deaths in New Hampshire.

Director Moira O'Neill says this increase may be a result of new habits formed during the stay-at-home order. Since February, the OCA has received reports of two infant deaths that may be associated with unsafe sleep practices.

O'Neill says advocates in other New England states are seeing a similar trend.

"It's possible that if people change their routines and they're napping during the day or they're drinking alcohol when they're taking care of their kids, they may be more likely to fall asleep with their infants in the same sleep environment, like their bed or a sofa," she says. "And that really enhances the opportunity for the death of an infant."

- Alex McOwen

President signs $484 billion coronavirus aid bill

Update: Friday, April 24, 1:07 p.m.

President Trump has signed the $484 billion coronavirus aid recovery and relief bill to further support small businesses, workers, health care facilities and testing for COVID-19.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who negotiated the small business assistance provisions in the bill, says the package helps smaller businesses that may lack a relationship with a big bank.

It includes $75 billion in grants for health care providers and $25 billion to ramp up coronavirus testing. New Hampshire will get at least $17 million from this testing fund, Shaheen says.

- NHPR Staff

Delegation highlights need for VA claim review

Update: Friday, April 24, 12:21 p.m.

New Hampshire's congressional delegation is raising concern after the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it is ending its current 48-hour review period for claim determination.

The delegation wrote the VA, following criticism the New Hampshire Veterans of Foreign Wars leveled over the proposed changes.

"We are deeply concerned that the VA is phasing out this quality review mechanism in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Staff assisting veterans are working at remote locations with fewer resources during an ever-evolving situation. Our country is facing an unprecedented emergency, and confusion during this crisis only leads to further frustration."

Read the letter

- NHPR Staff

USNH enacts policy changes to address COVID-19 fiscal issues

Update: Friday, April 24, 11:30 a.m.

The University System of New Hampshire has enacted three new policies to address fiscal issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including a new furlough policy for workers not covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

The new furlough policy "allows campuses to place eligible employees, pursuant to a written notice, on an unpaid furlough of up to 120 days (subject to earlier recall based upon business needs)," according to the document. This will remain in place through Dec. 31, 2020.

The USNH board approved the policies earlier this month to assist with the "cash preservation," University of New Hampshire President Jim Dean writes.

The fiscal challenges at UNH involved the university refunding $27.2 million to students in pro-rated dining, housing and student fees, Dean notes.

- Dan Tuohy

Sununu tells towns, cities to be careful with budgets

Update: Friday, April 24, 10:41

Gov. Chris Sununu says towns and cities should not expect federal coronavirus relief funds will make up for any lost revenues.

He said the state just received guidance from the U.S. Treasury on how New Hampshire can spend more than $1.25 billion in federal aid.

There is flexibility to administer funds to address COVID-19 related expenses to small businesses, non-profit groups, public institutions, and cities and towns. It cannot, however, "backfill" budgets, either for local government or the state, he says.

"Cities and towns must be very careful in how they approach, not just today's budget, but future budgets," he said. "The days of spending like it's 2018 are behind us," he said.

- Josh Rogers

Scammers targeting PPP

Update: Friday, April 24, 9 a.m.

Scammers are targeting small businesses with a promise of access to paycheck protection loans, says U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a co-author of the Paycheck Protection Program. The program is designed to provide forgivable loans to help small businesses and their workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Collins says scammers are promising guidance and advice about getting a loan, and asking for a fee.

The loan has no application fee.

3 more COVID-19 deaths, 2 new outbreaks at nursing homes

Update: Thursday, April 23, 6:15 p.m.

New Hampshire has had three more deaths related to COVID-19, all three related to known outbreaks at long-term care or nursing homes. Dr. Ben Chan, the state epidemiologist, said Thursday (April 23) that the total number of deaths in the state is now 51.

Subscribe to our email newsletter for the latest news and updates on coronavirus in N.H.

Sixty percent of the deaths involve residents at institutional facilities or settings, he says.

The addition of 84 new positive test results brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,670 in New Hampshire, with 218 requiring hospital care at some point, according to Chan.

Chan said the state Department of Health and Human Services does not believe New Hampshire is seeing an increase in community-based transmission. It is not an increase in the spread of coronavirus, rather, it is an increase in testing, he says.

Chan says 800 to 900 people are being tested a day, about double the daily rate from a week ago. Expanded testing is a key strategy to identify, respond to, and contain COVID-19 across the state, he says.

The state also announced two additional outbreaks at long-term care, institutional centers. Derry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center had eight residents and five staff members testing positive for the virus. At Pleasant Valley Nursing Home in Derry, four residents and three staff members tested positive, said Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

Shibinette provided an updated on existing outbreaks at five facilities:

Bellamy Fields in Dover: 33 residents and 10 staff have tested positive

Easterseals in Manchester: 44 residents and 56 staff tested positive

Hanover Hill in Manchester: 47 residents and 40 staff tested positive

Huntington at Nashua: 23 residents and 17 staff tested positive

Salem Woods: 21 residents and five staff tested positive

New Hampshire saw single-day highs in both the number of new infections and COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu wants to maintain planned business tax cuts.

Update: Thursday, April 23, 6:10 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu doesn’t want plunging state tax receipts due to the coronavirus pandemic to undo a planned round of business tax cuts. Sununu says he will ask lawmakers to preserve the planned reductions to the state’s main business taxes even if the state fails to meet the revenue targets called for by law.

Business tax rates were a key point of friction in the fight over the last state budget. The final deal kept tax cuts that Sununu prioritized and that Democrats opposed, but it conditioned the rate reductions on the state hitting certain revenue targets.

Governor Sununu says the financial blow from COVID-19 makes that impossible, but says it would be wrong to ask businesses to forgo the tax cuts.

“When they are strained to the hilt, asking them to put more, in taxes to the state is absolutely wrong. It’s the wrong approach and the wrong thing to do,” Sununu says.

Sununu said he would ask lawmakers to “revoke” tax increase triggers included in current law. As of yesterday evening, lawmakers had yet to receive a formal request from Sununu. But Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, who is also running for governor, was quick to criticize Sununu as going back on his word, and prioritizing the interests of corporations over those of the people.

- Josh Rogers

Federal aid is trickling down to businesses and care providers

Update: Thursday, April 23, 5:40 p.m.

New details emerged Thursday on how federal coronavirus aid is trickling down to New Hampshire's small businesses and healthcare facilities. State officials discussed federal aid options for a range of sectors at Thursday’s stakeholder advisory group meeting of the governor's COVID-19 response board.

They said around 1,400 healthcare providers in the state have received $164 million in federal grants from a fund to cover their lost revenue and coronavirus response. The initial rollout of that fund, which totals $100 billion nationwide, focused on providers with high rates of Medicare reimbursement. The state said other kinds of providers will receive grants in the next week or so.

On the advisory board call, Lisa English of the Department of Health and Human Services said this kind of federal funding total may “sound huge,” but so is the economic toll of the pandemic.

“That has to be looked at in the context of the incredible losses,” English said.

Meanwhile, she said more than 11,000 New Hampshire small businesses got about $2 billion in federal payroll protection or PPP loans before initial funding ran out. NHPR is among the organizations who received loans through the program.

Officials are still waiting on state-level data to see what kind of companies received most of that money, and what sectors missed out on the loans before federal funding dried up.

- Annie Ropeik

Sununu says COVID-19 funds can't be used to backfill state budget

Update: Thursday, April 23, 5:25 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu says federal money meant to help New Hampshire address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic can't be used to plug holes in state and municipal budgets.

Speaking in Concord this afternoon, Sununu said the more than $1 billion New Hampshire is getting from Congress is meant to provide direct relief to businesses, non-profits and others harmed by the health emergency. But he said federal guidelines say that money can't be used to offset drops in revenues due to a slowdown in business activity.

Sununu said later federal relieve packages may allow for greater flexibility in how that aid can be used.

- NHPR Staff

Hospitality industry backs phased-in approach to reopening

Update: Thursday, April 23, 4:31 p.m.

A task force created to outline the best way New Hampshire can safely reopen its economy heard a presentation Thursday from one of the hardest hit sectors: the hotel and restaurant industry.

Mike Somers with the N.H. Lodging and Restaurant Association told the Governor's Economic Re-Opening Task Force that he would support a multi-step plan that could see restaurants begin serving customers outdoors as early as May 5.

A second phase, when it is determined safe to implement, would permit indoor dining and the reopening of hotels, though, with strict limitations on social distancing. Personal protective equipment would be provided for staff, and they would be screened for a fever or any symptoms before beginning their shifts.

Hand sanitizer would be made available to customers. Menus would need to be either disposable or laminated to ensure they can be disinfected. Hotel gyms and pools would remain closed, as would any buffet-style food offerings.

Somers said even a small volume of customers, if they can be kept safe, is vital.

"Frankly, we are in survival mode, and this is just about trying to help them get to the other side," Somers told the committee, which is made up of lawmakers and a variety of industry representatives.

The hospitality industry is one of the state's largest employers, with about 70,000 jobs in New Hampshire. It is also a major driver of tax dollars, with the meals and rooms tax accounting for $360 million in revenues.

Somers told the committee that he expects those tax receipts to fall by 90% for April and May. Approximately 30,000 workers have been laid off or seen their hours reduced, he said.

The task force is hearing from a range of industries this week and next. The retail and manufacturing sector will present on Friday. Public comment is scheduled for May 1. Gov. Chris Sununu will have the final say for when steps to reopen will be implemented. He said he will work with neighboring states to ensure there is a coordinated approach, which could include opening different regions of the state up at different times.

- Todd Bookman

Schools spent over $40 million in response to COVID-19

Update: Thursday, April 23, 4:11 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Education says schools spent at least $40 million on pandemic-related expenses in the first three weeks of remote learning.

Since school closures on March 16, the state DOE has asked districts to document "extraordinary expenses" related to the coronavirus.

This includes hardware and Internet purchases for students and teachers, and the delivery of meals to students at home. It also includes payment for services that were contracted but aren't being provided, such as salaries for staff who aren't working now that buildings are closed.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut says about 80 percent of public schools have submitted expenses, which add up to about $40 million for the first three weeks of remote learning.

This exceeds the $37.6 million in federal coronavirus aid that New Hampshire is expecting soon for its K-12 schools.

The state DOE says it is in the process of figuring out what expenses are eligible, so that when the federal funds arrive, districts will receive at least partial reimbursement.

- Sarah Gibson

N.H. to get more funds to boost testing

Update: Thursday, April 23, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire will receive at least $17 million for more coronavirus testing from the next federal aid package, according to the state's congressional delegation.

The delegation says President Trump is expected to sign the bipartisan bill.

The legislation also directs the administration to put out a plan to expand access to virus testing.

That access has been patchy so far in New Hampshire. The state now has more than 1,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

- Annie Ropeik

State releases some demographic data on COVID-19 patients

Update: Thursday, April 23, 11:00 a.m.

New Hampshire public health officials are releasing the first demographic breakdown of residents infected with COVID-19. It shows the virus is disproportionately affecting the state’s black and Hispanic population – in line with how the pandemic has spread in many other parts of the country.

Black residents account for 5.4% of coronavirus cases so far, but are just 1.4% of New Hampshire’s population, according to U.S. Census data provided by the state.

The pattern is similar for Hispanic and Latino people, who make up 6.1% of cases but just 3.9% of the population.

Manchester and Nashua are home to by far the greatest number of the state's Black and Hispanic residents. These cities have also seen high rates of coronavirus infection – each has more cases than any New Hampshire county besides Rockingham.

Across the country, Black and Hispanic people are more likely to have chronic health conditions, lower incomes and less access to healthcare – all aspects of structural racism that can elevate risks from COVID-19.

Communities of color are also more likely to have higher levels of air pollution, which, recent research shows, may correspond to higher coronavirus death rates.

Eighty-one percent of the state’s COVID-19 infections are among white residents, who make up 90% percent of the state. Asian people account for 3.2% of cases and 3% of the population.

People of all other races – including indigenous and mixed-race people – make up 4.4% of the state’s coronavirus infections and only 1.8% of the population.

The state says it knows racial information for 80% of patients who have tested positive.

Residents of Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties remain the hardest hit by the pandemic. The new state report also shows that healthcare workers continue to account for a third of all infections.

People in their fifties account for the greatest number of cases – more than 300. People aged 60 and older make up a smaller percent of the state’s cases, but are far more affected, proportionately, than other age groups.

- Annie Ropeik

Summer fairs canceled

Update: Thursday, April 23, 10:30 a.m.

Some summer fairs In New Hampshire have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Stratham Fair is annually the first in a season of fairs that stretches into October, but the event, scheduled for July, has been called off.

The annual Lancaster Fair, held during Labor Day weekend, has also been canceled.

- NHPR Staff