Can Outdoor Recreation Help Fuel N.H.'s Economy?

New snow is causing outdoor recreation companies to cheer, and with outdoor sports considered a relatively safe way to recreate during the pandemic, N.H.'s outdoor economy is surging. In fact, N.H. has a newly established Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development that aims to support the state's outdoor economy. We discuss how the state plans to help businesses capitalize on the interest in getting outdoors and the ramifications for infrastructure, affordable housing, and conservation of the state’s wild places.
Airdate: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2021
GUESTS:
- Kelly Ault - Executive Director of the Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance.
- Taylor Caswell - Commissioner, NH Department of Business and Economic Affairs. His office will oversee the Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development - which will be staffed in 2021.
- Tyler Ray - His company Backyard Concept is a professional outdoor advocacy firm and is the managing entity of Granite Outdoor Alliance. He is founder of the Granite Backcountry Alliance.