The Exchange

Can Outdoor Recreation Help Fuel N.H.'s Economy?

By The Exchange 58 minutes ago
  • Tyler Ray

New snow is causing outdoor recreation companies to cheer, and with outdoor sports considered a relatively safe way to recreate during the pandemic, N.H.'s outdoor economy is surging. In fact, N.H. has a newly established Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development that aims to support the state's outdoor economy. We discuss how the state plans to help businesses capitalize on the interest in getting outdoors and the ramifications for infrastructure, affordable housing, and conservation of the state’s wild places.

Airdate: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2021

GUESTS:

