 Biden Enters Campaign's Final Stretch With Cash Advantage Over Trump | New Hampshire Public Radio

Biden Enters Campaign's Final Stretch With Cash Advantage Over Trump

By & 1 hour ago
  • Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leaves after speaking Sunday at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leaves after speaking Sunday at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
    Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on September 21, 2020 1:59 pm

Democrats go into the final weeks of the presidential campaign with a cash advantage.

As of the beginning of this month, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign, combined with the Democratic Party, had about $30 million more in the bank than President Trump's reelection effort and the Republican Party, according to campaign finance filings made public Sunday evening.

Adding in joint fundraising committees extends Democrats' financial advantage. The Biden campaign told NPR that it and Democrats had $466 million cash on hand at the end of August, while a Trump campaign spokesperson said his side entered September with $325 million in the bank.

That's a reversal. Trump started raising money for his 2020 effort unusually early — at the start of his presidency — and he maintained an advantage over Biden in terms of cash on hand through the early part of the summer.

But Biden and Democrats had been gaining on him and then had a blockbuster fundraising month in August, taking in $365 million. Nearly one-third of Biden and Democrats' total fundraising for this election cycle came last month.

Speaking Monday on Fox & Friends, Trump downplayed the financial challenge his campaign now faces.

"We have a lot of money," he said. "I mean, how much money do you need? You need yourself." Trump was at a financial disadvantage in the 2016 race and won.

His campaign and the Republican National Committee spent almost all the money they took in during August, though they were still outspent by Biden's campaign and the Democratic National Committee, according to the filings.

These documents offer only a partial picture of spending since certain committees working with the campaigns are required to file only quarterly.

On television advertisements, Biden outspent Trump nearly 4 to 1 in August, according to the tracking firm Ad Analytics.

Trump's campaign bought no ads on local TV in Pennsylvania, Michigan and New Hampshire, and was outspent by Biden significantly in Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

August was the first full month with Bill Stepien as Trump's campaign manager.

Asked about the campaign's cash situation on a call with reporters earlier this month, Stepien said: "Creating or re-creating the budget was the first thing that I did upon becoming the campaign manager. And it's something that we as a team manage every single day from this day forward, from this day forward to Election Day. We will have more resources to spend than we had in 2016."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
2020 Presidential Election

Related Content

Poll: Most Young Americans Prefer Biden, But Trump Backers Are More Enthusiastic

By 9 hours ago

Young Americans favor Joe Biden over President Trump, according to a new survey, but Trump's supporters appear more enthusiastic about that choice.

Sixty percent of likely voters under the age of 30 say they will vote for Biden, compared with 27% for Trump, according to a poll from the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics out Monday. But 56% of likely voters who support the president are "very enthusiastic" about voting for him, compared with 35% of likely voters who back the Democratic nominee when asked about their enthusiasm.

Democrats Raised More Than $46 Million Following RBG's Death

By Sep 19, 2020

In politics, money can be a pretty good stand-in for enthusiasm. And the donations pouring in to the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue since Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death indicate there is a lot of energy and money on the left.

According to the constantly-ticking tracker on ActBlue's website, in the hours from 9 p.m. ET, when the news of Ginsburg's death became widely known, to Saturday afternoon, more than $46 million was donated to Democratic candidates and causes. The number keeps rising by thousands every second.

How Joe Biden's Faith Shapes His Politics

By Sep 20, 2020

When Joe Biden seeks to inspire or comfort, he turns to his faith. He speeches are woven with references to God, biblical language or the pope.

On Monday, the Democratic presidential nominee spoke to the faith-based anti-poverty group the Poor People's Campaign, and described the United States under President Trump as a "nation in the wilderness."