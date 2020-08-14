Back To School, From The Perspective of Teachers

We talk with New Hampshire teachers. In districts where schools are opening, many educators are wrestling with how they feel about returning to the classroom. Meanwhile, in those districts staying remote or hybrid, teachers are adapting - yet again - to new ways of doing their jobs.
Air date: Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Jen Given - Social studies teacher at Hollis-Brookline High School and president of the Hollis Education Association.
- Lindsay Cole - Biology teacher at Kennett High School.
- Abe Ewing - Woodworking and manufacturing teacher at ConVal Regional High School.
- Sue Hannan - Reading and math intervention teacher at Hillside Middle School and president of the Manchester Education Association.