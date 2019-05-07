Army Corps Will Take More Comments On Wetlands Construction Of Seacoast Power Line

By 1 hour ago

Eversource's Seacoast Reliability Project map.

Federal regulators will give Seacoast residents more time to weigh in on construction permits for a new transmission line.

Eversource commences work on the Seacoast Reliability Project this month, after winning a long-fought approval late last year.

But they still need permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build in sensitive wetlands and tidal areas.

The Army Corps is now taking public comment through May 23 on the terms of those permits.

Environmental advocates have called on the agency to hold a public hearing as part of that process.

Meanwhile, Eversource is conducting survey work, tree trimming and other initial construction of the project.

The transmission line will span about 13 miles between Madbury and Portsmouth, with a mile buried beneath Little Bay.

Construction is planned to wrap up early next year.

Tags: 
seacoast reliability project
Eversource

Related Content

Eversource To Begin Building Seacoast Power Line In May

By Apr 26, 2019
USACE/Eversource

Eversource plans to break ground on a new Seacoast transmission line within two weeks.

But the utility still needs a federal permit to build in the Great Bay area, and environmental advocates want a public hearing before that permit is issued.

Eversource is seeking a Clean Water Act permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Site Evaluators Reject Appeal Of Seacoast Power Line Approval

By Apr 12, 2019

The state’s Site Evaluation Committee says it won’t reconsider its recent approval of a new transmission line on the Seacoast.

The Eversource proposal is known as the Seacoast Reliability Project. It's a 13-mile-long, high-voltage power line between Madbury and Portsmouth, partly buried underwater.

The Site Evaluation Committee approved the project in December. But opponents appealed for a new hearing, arguing in part that the SEC didn't fairly consider how the power line could affect the Great Bay ecosystem.

The SEC declined that appeal Thursday.