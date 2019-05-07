Army Corps Will Take More Comments On Wetlands Construction Of Seacoast Power Line

Federal regulators will give Seacoast residents more time to weigh in on construction permits for a new transmission line.

Eversource commences work on the Seacoast Reliability Project this month, after winning a long-fought approval late last year.

But they still need permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build in sensitive wetlands and tidal areas.

The Army Corps is now taking public comment through May 23 on the terms of those permits.

Environmental advocates have called on the agency to hold a public hearing as part of that process.

Meanwhile, Eversource is conducting survey work, tree trimming and other initial construction of the project.

The transmission line will span about 13 miles between Madbury and Portsmouth, with a mile buried beneath Little Bay.

Construction is planned to wrap up early next year.