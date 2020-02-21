2020: From Nevada On To South Carolina

We recap results from caucuses in Nevada with political observers and journalists on the ground in Nevada as they pivot to South Carolina primary on Saturday, Feb. 29. We gauge the impact of last week's debate and consider voter turnout in these states, widely recognized as being more diverse than New Hampshire or Iowa. Air Date: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
GUESTS:
- Chris Galdieri - Assistant Professor, Department of Politics, Saint Anselm College.
- James Pindell – political reporter for The Boston Globe.
- Mayaan Schecter - covers politics for The State newspaper, Columbia, South Carolina.