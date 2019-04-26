2020 Candidate Conversation: Former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld will challenge President Trump for the Republican nomination. It's not the former two-term governor's first shot for the Oval Office: he was the Libertarian vice presidential nominee in 2016 with Gary Johnson. He recently changed his party affiliation from Libertarian to Republican.

We ask Weld about economic policy, the role of government in social programming and where New Hampshire fits in his strategy to win the White House.

Send your questions for Bill Weld to exchange@nhpr.org or call in to ask your question on air, 1-800-892-6477.

This program will air on Friday, April 26th at 9 a.m., and will be rebroadcast again at 7 p.m. Audio of the discussion will be available after the show.

Meet the Candidate: William Weld

Age: 73

Background: Bill Weld served almost two terms as Governor of Massachusetts. Elected in 1990 and re elected in 1994, Weld resigned in 1997 amid appointment hearings to become President Bill Clinton’s Ambassador to Mexico. Weld is running for the Republican Party’s nomination. Weld ran for vice president in 2016, sharing the Libertarian ticket with Gary Johnson and, at the time, claiming to be a “libertarian for life.” He endorsed Barack Obama in 2008, not his party’s own John McCain. He studied at Oxford and Harvard and holds a law degree from Harvard Law. He currently practices at Mintz, a Boston-based law firm.

Platforms/positions: Once a committed libertarian, Weld campaigned on tax cuts and smaller government in each of his bids for office. He believes that climate change is real and wants to get the U.S. back into the Paris Climate Accord. He’s supported marijuana legalization since the 1990s and believes national legalization is inevitable. He supports abortion rights and in 1996, tried to get the GOP to acknowledge that some Republicans are pro-choice.

Of Interest: Weld has hunted for wild boar and once sent a photo of himself with a boar he shot to The Boston Globe.

Sun, May 3, 1992 – 14 · The Boston Globe (Boston, Massachusetts) · Boston Globe