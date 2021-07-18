-
With the late entrance of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick into the 2020 presidential race, there are now four candidates from neighboring states…
New Hampshire voters have a lot of options in the 2020 presidential primary — not only because of the large field of candidates on the left, but also…
Bill Weld has filed for the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary and is now the first major GOP challenger to officially challenge President…
GOP presidential candidate Bill Weld says climate change would have his full attention if he were to win the presidency, calling it one of his top two…
In the first in our series of New Hampshire Primary 2020 Candidate Forums, we sit down before a live audience with Republican presidential contender…
The Exchange sits down with Bill Weld on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 9 a.m. before a live audience, to discuss the issues shaping the 2020 Primary. Weld served as…
2020 GOP Candidate Bill Weld Supports Carbon Pricing, Paris Climate AccordRepublican presidential candidate Bill Weld laid out his climate change platform in New Hampshire this weekend, joining several Democrats who did the same…
Republican Bill Weld rolled out the steering committee for his primary challenge to President Trump Tuesday in Concord.The former Massachussetts Governor…
GOP's Weld Says He's Most Pro-choice Candidate in 2020 RacePresident Donald Trump's only major Republican primary challenger said Saturday that the recent spate of abortion laws being passed in states like Alabama…
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld said he’s “not a fan of the Republican Party in Washington, D.C. today,” but he’s running for that party’s nomination…