11 NPR Stories On The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday. She was 87. The U.S. Supreme Court announced the cause of death was due to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, and served more than 27 years.

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in a statement. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

