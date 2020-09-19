 11 NPR Stories On The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg | New Hampshire Public Radio

11 NPR Stories On The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By 1 hour ago

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was only the second woman to be named to the Supreme Court.
Credit Supreme Court of the United States

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday. She was 87. The U.S. Supreme Court announced the cause of death was due to complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. She was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, and served more than 27 years.

"Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in a statement. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice."

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg has deep political and cultural implications. Read below for a collection of the most recent NPR stories:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg's Death Is A Major Cultural Moment That's About To Upend Politics Again

By 2 hours ago

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a major cultural moment and has potential implications for the next generation of American society.

Just look at the images of people who crowded the Supreme Court's steps Friday night after news of her death broke.

Biden: Senate Shouldn't Take Up Supreme Court Vacancy Until After The Election

By 11 hours ago

Updated at 12:15 a.m. ET

The Senate shouldn't take up the vacancy on the Supreme Court opened by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after voters have expressed their choice in the election, former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday.

The Democratic presidential hopeful kept in lockstep with his colleagues now in the Senate minority, who wasted little time after the announcement of Ginsburg's death in stating their belief that Washington must wait.

Republicans do not agree.

Trump's Nominee To Succeed Ginsburg Would Cap A GOP Judicial Wave

By 12 hours ago

President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., already had remade the federal judiciary before the hinge of fate swung again on Friday night.

The Republican-controlled Senate has confirmed no fewer than 200 federal judges, many of them young, and each to a lifelong term, as NPR's Carrie Johnson has reported.

Trump Has Detailed His Supreme Court List. Will Biden Release One?

By 12 hours ago

President Trump has revealed the names of people he'd consider nominating to the Supreme Court in the event of a vacancy like the one opened by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic challenger, hasn't.

McConnell: Trump's Nominee To Replace Ginsburg Will Receive A Vote In The Senate

By 12 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the Senate will vote on President Trump's nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday of complications from cancer.

McConnell released a statement expressing condolences for Ginsburg and followed with a pledge to continue consideration of Trump's judicial nominees.