Politics

Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election

New Hampshire Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published June 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud on election night. But the defeated president was becoming "detached from reality" clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power.

That's the assessment from former Attorney General Bill Barr testifying at Monday's House hearing investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the "big lie," the defeated Republican president's false claims of voter fraud.

The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Tags

Politics Capitol HillInsurrection at the Capitol
The Associated Press

