Politics

Keene man who chugged wine during U.S. Capitol riot gets jail time

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published April 5, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT
U.S. District Court in Concord, N.H.
NHPR
/
Ed Brown was originally convicted in federal court in Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who swilled wine and swiped a book while storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Jason Riddle, of Keene, pleaded guilty in November to two misdemeanors, theft of government property and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Riddle was sentenced in federal court Monday in Washington, D.C. His lawyers had asked for a total of 30 months of probation, followed by community service.

