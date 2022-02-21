© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Bill to create police misconduct panel advances in N.H. House

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 21, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to creating an independent panel to receive complaints about police misconduct statewide.

The House voted to advance a bill that would implement a key recommendation of the law enforcement accountability commission Republican Gov. Chris Sununu created in 2020 after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Supporters say past complaints have been handled at the local level with no consistency.

Under the bill that now heads to the Finance Committee, the new panel would review all investigations and decide whether a hearing before the state Police Standards and Training Council is warranted.

Politics Police Misconduct
