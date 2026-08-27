After a muggy start, get ready for a gorgeous weekend

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered rain showers will linger through Friday, with thick fog remaining at high elevations through the morning before beginning to dissipate in the afternoon. Winds at higher elevations may feel stiff in the morning, but will decline quickly and remain light. As those afternoon showers linger, warm, muggy conditions may help generate a few rumbles of thunder before things begin to clear out towards evening.

Saturday

By Saturday morning, the stage will be set for the sunshine, warm weather, and light winds that will dominate the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the mid-70s in the valleys on Saturday, but humidity values will be much lower under mostly sunny skies. Even at higher elevations, it will stay dry with temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday

Sunday will bring a very similar weather pattern with temperatures climbing to the upper-70s across lower elevations and relatively light winds. Though a few clouds will begin to thicken and lower later in the day, dry weather will hold through the end of the weekend.