Showers and storms could complicate hiking conditions

With rivers and streams running near to well below normal throughout the state, the upcoming rain may help improve low water levels, although muddy trails and higher water crossings will still be possible.

Friday

Friday will be the driest day, featuring partly sunny skies and light winds, with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s further inland.

Saturday

Clouds will overspread the state on Saturday as scattered rain showers spread northward throughout the day and continue overnight, with the highest rain chances across the southern tier.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy conditions, periodic showers, and isolated thunderstorms will continue into Sunday as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s. Wet fog, cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions are all expected above treeline, so be sure to pack warm water-proof layers and be prepared for low visibility if venturing to the higher terrain.