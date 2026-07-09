Warm Friday storms give way to a picture-perfect sunny weekend

The upcoming weekend is shaping up to be a classic summer mixed bag, kicking off with a dose of heavy humidity and unsettled skies before clearing out into a picture-perfect stretch of weather just in time for Saturday and Sunday.

Friday

Friday will easily be the warmest and most muggy day of the three, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s across the north country and pushing well into the upper 80s further south.

As a cold front pushes through the region, it brings a real threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. If you are planning to head down to the lakes or beaches to escape the pre-storm heat, you will definitely want to keep a close eye on the sky and be ready to seek shelter if conditions take a turn.

For the hikers out there, keep in mind that while our local rivers and streams are currently running at completely normal levels, Friday's rainfall is likely to leave the trails quite muddy for the rest of the day.

Saturday

Fortunately, that front clears out quickly, paving the way for a stunning Saturday. A wave of cooler, much more comfortable air will sweep across the region alongside abundant, wall-to-wall sunshine.

The real treat comes Saturday night, when temperatures are expected to plummet into the lower 50s to around 60. It is going to be an absolutely ideal night to pitch a tent in the woods or just shut off the air conditioner and leave the bedroom windows wide open.

Sunday

That beautiful weather carries right over into Sunday, offering up another day of plentiful sunshine and remarkably comfortable humidity. Afternoon highs will climb back up into the low to mid 80s, striking that perfect balance between summer warmth and crisp, dry air.

Just keep one final tip in mind if you are packing your gear: the higher elevations will be noticeably cooler and breezier than the valleys all weekend long. If your weekend plans take you above the treeline, make sure to toss an extra layer or a light windbreaker into your pack so you can stay warm and enjoy the view.