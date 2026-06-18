Expect sunny valleys, volatile summits and choppy lake conditions

If you are planning to head outdoors this weekend, you can expect slightly-below-average temperatures across the region, though your experience will vary wildly depending on your elevation.

While valley dwellers will enjoy plenty of sunshine, hikers heading into the high country should prepare for muddy trails, high water crossings, and volatile mountain weather.

Friday

The weekend kicks off on Friday with the warmest temperatures of the forecast. Under plentiful sunshine, highs will reach into the 70s and lower 80s, making it a beautiful day to be outside. However, if you are planning to hit the water, be prepared for breezy conditions on the lakes, where west winds could gust up to 30 mph.

Conditions turn much more severe the higher you climb. Anyone heading above treeline on Friday and Saturday must remain highly vigilant. The forecast for the high peaks warns of chilly temperatures, rumbles of thunder, and dangerous, hurricane-force wind gusts.

Backcountry travelers should also note that due to recent heavy rains, most rivers and streams north of the Lakes Region are running at or above normal levels. Hikers should expect significantly muddier trails than usual and be prepared for challenging, higher-water crossings.

Saturday

By Saturday, a distinct split in the weather pattern emerges. Down in the valleys, the day promises to remain sunny and fairly breezy. Up in the mountains and further north, however, clouds will roll in alongside scattered showers.

Sunday

If you are looking to stay completely dry on Sunday, your best bet is to head south, where you will find the most consistent sunshine. For those staying in the mountains or northern zones, keep your waterproof layers easily accessible—even during stretches of dry weather, sudden midday showers are likely to interrupt the afternoon.