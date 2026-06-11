Friday brings rain; weekend brings warmth and clear skies

Planning your weekend outdoor adventures?

We are looking at a tale of two weekends: a rainy, potentially hazardous Friday followed by a gorgeous, unseasonably warm Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, June 12

Friday starts with rain in the morning hours continuing into the afternoon. A chance of isolated thunderstorms is possible. If you hear thunder seek shelter immediately. Lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the location of rainfall.

If you are braving the rain and hiking, be sure to pack proper gear that will keep you dry.

By the early evening, the rain briefly clears before picking back up for the overnight hours. On Friday, while heavier rain will be focused more to the northern regions, moderate rainfall mixing with remnants of melting snow may leave trails muddy and make water crossings tough to navigate throughout the state.

Saturday, June 13

By Saturday morning, skies gradually clear making way for a beautiful dry day. Daytime temperatures throughout the weekend will be above average for this time of year reaching the low 80s to the north and upper 80s further south. Be prepared with ample water in order to stay hydrated and avoid heat exhaustion.

Sunday, June 14

Sunday is a repeat of Saturday with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Clouds will not move in until the evening hours before the next system approaches.