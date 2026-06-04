Friday looks to be the best bet across the region.

It will feel like mid- late June early this weekend before cooling down with rain likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Hiking trails will continue to dry out, but expect a few muddy patches and slick water crossings on lower mountain streams.

Recent rainfall has improved drought conditions within the White Mountains, but moderate drought conditions continue to persist just to our south and east, so continue to mindful around your campfires. Most snow from last weekend’s winter storm in the higher elevations has melted, but some isolated snow patches on trails are still possible above 5000 feet.

As for weather, Friday looks to be the best bet, with warm and dry conditions prevailing across the whole region.

Saturday morning will start mostly dry under mostly cloudy skies, but chances for rain showers will steadily increase from the morning into afternoon, and will then continue through much of the overnight. There may even a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler in the mid-50s to lower 60s with lingering scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies, so be prepared with waterproof and warm layers. Trail conditions will become muddier from Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with tricky water crossings possibly returning by Sunday.