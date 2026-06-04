© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!
Recreational Forecast

Friday looks to be the best bet across the region.

By Karl Philippoff, Mount Washington Observatory
Published June 4, 2026 at 9:16 AM EDT

It will feel like mid- late June early this weekend before cooling down with rain likely Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Hiking trails will continue to dry out, but expect a few muddy patches and slick water crossings on lower mountain streams.

Recent rainfall has improved drought conditions within the White Mountains, but moderate drought conditions continue to persist just to our south and east, so continue to mindful around your campfires. Most snow from last weekend’s winter storm in the higher elevations has melted, but some isolated snow patches on trails are still possible above 5000 feet.

As for weather, Friday looks to be the best bet, with warm and dry conditions prevailing across the whole region.

Saturday morning will start mostly dry under mostly cloudy skies, but chances for rain showers will steadily increase from the morning into afternoon, and will then continue through much of the overnight. There may even a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler in the mid-50s to lower 60s with lingering scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies, so be prepared with waterproof and warm layers. Trail conditions will become muddier from Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with tricky water crossings possibly returning by Sunday.

Tags
Recreational Forecast Weather
Karl Philippoff, Mount Washington Observatory
See stories by Karl Philippoff, Mount Washington Observatory

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.