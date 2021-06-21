Logan Shannon

Logan ShannonProducer, Word of Mouth|Outside/In
Logan’s work experience is as interesting as her higher education. After earning her BFA in Studio Art from The University of Iowa, she worked at Crate & Barrel as a merchandising designer and store manager; at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, as a Collections Care Specialist; and at Timberland as a Retail Visual Manager. In addition to her BFA, she has an MFA in Jewelry and Light Metals from RI School of Design and received certification in Design and Construction of Mounts for Exhibits from the Campbell Center for Historic Preservation in Illinois. She is currently studying for her Masters in English/Creative Writing at SNHU. Logan is also an intermediate skier, novice snowboarder, avid hiker, and “runner when chased”. She lives in Manchester.
