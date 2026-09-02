State records show abuse and neglect continues in NH’s disability system in 2026

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

Twenty-one people were sexually, physically, or emotionally abused in New Hampshire’s state-run disability care system in the first half of 2026. During that time, 30 people died within the system. At least one choked to death, several died of cancer or other diseases, and 10 causes of death were listed in state records as “unknown at time of report.”

That’s according to new data obtained by the Bulletin through a public records request. The records, which are partially redacted to protect subjects’ privacy, detail deaths and malpractice reports from January through June 2026 within New Hampshire’s disability system. The system provides care services to Granite Staters with intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as autism or cerebral palsy. To provide this care, the Department of Health and Human Services contracts with a network of private agencies throughout New Hampshire.

The news comes roughly nine months after a Bulletin investigation found rampant abuse and neglect in the system. In a November series, the Bulletin told the stories of five people who suffered abuse and neglect at the hands of caregivers receiving taxpayer-funded paychecks. Two of those victims died as a result of the incidents. The Bulletin found evidence of hundreds more being victimized. These newly obtained records show that the harm has continued.

According to the records, there were 280 reports made to the state regarding abuse, neglect, or exploitation in the system from January through June 2026. State investigators who looked into the reports deemed 75 of them — 21 instances of abuse, 53 of neglect, and 1 of exploitation — credible. For 88 of the complaints, the state’s investigation was still incomplete by the time officials handed over the records to the Bulletin. At least one of those reports was never investigated, according to the records, and five were “closed at intake.”

The Bulletin has been pulling these records for over a year in an attempt to understand how well the system cares for and keeps its vulnerable constituents alive and healthy.

For comparison, the state investigated 289 complaints of abuse, neglect, and exploitation from July through December 2025, according to documents previously obtained by the Bulletin. Of those, 81 were deemed credible by investigators.

Additionally, from January 2023 through June 2025, the state investigated 1,405 complaints, of which 467 were deemed credible, per the documents.

Reports of abuse and neglect are investigated by two state agencies — Adult Protective Services and the Office of Client and Legal Services — and data on abuse and neglect within this system is recorded separately by each agency.

State officials have said that sometimes reports get counted on both documents, meaning that the documents include some duplicative data. While officials have not answered questions about how many reports have been double counted, they said they’re working to address the issue and expect to have an update soon.

The Bulletin also received state records outlining deaths in the system this year. Of the 30 deaths occurring from January through June, 12 were classified in state records as not “anticipated.” That includes the choking death. Others died of diseases such as cancer and dementia, according to the records.

For comparison, in the final six months of 2025 — July through December — 25 people died in the system, per state records.

From January through July 2025, 27 people died.

In all 12 months of 2024, there were 57 deaths.

And in 2023, there were 36 deaths.

The records don’t appear to have a standardized format to record cause of death. For example, some deaths list the specific type of cancer — “stage 4 glioblastoma” — while others simply list “cancer.” Other causes are vague, such as “medical complications” or “natural causes.”

Asked how state officials can properly regulate the system and detect problematic or unnecessary deaths when descriptions are vague and there are no uniform methods for categorizing data, DHHS said: “Information on a person’s cause of death is determined by a medical provider responsible for determining cause of death, such as the treating physician, coroner, or medical examiner. A treating physician may determine the cause of death to be unknown, such as when it is unclear if the individual suffered a stroke or a heart attack and the family did not want to perform an autopsy.”

“DHHS takes every allegation of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults seriously, and the Department has several mechanisms in place to address these allegations,” Jake Leon, DHHS spokesperson, said in a statement. “Developmental services providers must comply with a suite of administrative rules that address the health and safety of vulnerable adults in their care. If DHHS determines a provider has not complied with state regulations, it takes appropriate action, up to and including revocation of that provider’s license or certification. Law enforcement is engaged to investigate when a death is believed to be suspicious.”

Following the Bulletin’s initial reporting on abuse and neglect in the system, state officials promised they’d make systemic changes to better protect the people living in it.

In July, Gov. Kelly Ayotte signed Senate Bill 670 into law. The bill, which was sponsored by state Sen. David Rochefort, establishes an oversight commission for the system; forces the state to provide data on deaths and system performance with watchdog agencies; and speeds up the process for caregivers to be added to the registry of abusive or neglectful caregivers after a report is made. Rochefort has suggested he and his colleagues might file more legislation on the topic next year.

The Disability Rights Center-NH, a federally funded watchdog agency launched its own investigation into the system in November. The investigation is still ongoing, according to DRC officials, and the agency plans to release a report with recommendations for changes once it is complete.

A state System Review Committee launched a formal review of the system and has been holding regular meetings to question system officials and educate the public about the system. The committee is currently wrapping up its work and plans to finalize recommendations for reform soon.

“DHHS looks forward to implementing the reforms called for in SB 670, and we welcome any additional recommendations to improve services for adults with developmental disabilities,” Leon said. “We are committed to safe, compassionate, and high-quality care for New Hampshire’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Advocates within the disability community are watching to see if these changes, and potential future changes, will improve outcomes.