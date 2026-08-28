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NH Colombian community collects supplies for earthquake victims

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published August 28, 2026 at 7:05 PM EDT
Juliana Mazuera del restaurante Casa Blanca en Nashua sirve un chocolate de desayuno el domingo 22 de febrero del 2026
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
Juliana Mazuera at Casa Blanca in Nashua, one of the local businesses collecting donations for victims of the recent earthquake in Colombia.

Weeks after a powerful earthquake shook Colombia, Colombians in New Hampshire are banding together to send supplies and aid for recovery efforts.

The Latin Bakery in Nashua is part of a network that has sprung up in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, sending supplies to the places most affected. Jhon Nieto Orozco is packing boxes to send down.

“We’re collecting diapers, hygiene products and cleaning products,” he said. “It’s what’s most needed in this moment in Colombia, because food isn’t as necessary.”

Other local businesses are also collecting donations, including La Mulita in Rye, Casa Blanca restaurant in Nashua, and the Sagamore Court Leasing office in Portsmouth.
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