Court finds Concord man violated civil rights act after striking transgender woman

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A Concord man violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act after physically and verbally assaulting a transgender woman in 2024, the Merrimack County Superior Court found.

Travis Lufkin, 25, struck the victim in the face and called her a homophobic slur at her place of work when he was asked to leave the premises, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

The court ordered Lufkin to cease contact with the woman and her family and to keep at least 350 feet of distance from her, her home and her place of work for three years. Lufkin also incurred a $5,000 fine, with $4,000 of it suspended for three years, depending on his compliance with the court’s orders.

In a separate proceeding, the Merrimack County attorney’s office prosecuted Lufkin on assault charges. He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and simple assault and received a 12-month sentence for the first charge, with half of it suspended for three years, and another 12-month sentence for the second charge that was suspended for three years.

“The New Hampshire Civil Rights Act protects every person from violence and intimidation motivated by bias,” said Attorney General John Formella. “The New Hampshire Department of Justice will continue to enforce the laws of this state fairly and consistently, hold offenders accountable, and protect the rights and safety of all Granite Staters.”