Hot, humid and smoky: NH skies turn yellowish haze from Canadian wildfire smoke

Canadian wildfire smoke blowing over the region turned skies over New Hampshire into a yellowish, brownish haze Tuesday.

The smoke is heading east over New England, where heat and humidity are expected to stick around into this evening.

The maximum heat index is forecast to climb to near 95 degrees and as high as 105 degrees in greater Manchester, according to the National Weather Service . The nighttime low temperature will remain in the 70s, which could contribute to cumulative heat stress into Wednesday.

A heat advisory remains in effect in New Hampshire until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The skies caught many Granite Staters by surprise.

“Don’t be alarmed, this is just smoke in the upper atmosphere,” the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, posted on social media. “There is plenty of smoke upstream, so expect periods of hazy skies over the next day before the cold front pushes through.”

The wildfire smoke is pushing into Maine late Tuesday afternoon.

There are no air quality alerts in effect for New Hampshire. According to the air quality forecast maintained by the state Department of Environmental Services, Tuesday’s ozone forecast for New Hampshire is rated “good,” with the exception of the Seacoast, which was rated “moderate.”

More forecasts: See more regional forecasts and the higher elevations forecast from our partners at the Mount Washington Observatory