On-farm slaughter, processing bill heads to Ayotte's desk

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

The state Senate voted Thursday in favor of a bill that would create a pathway for New Hampshire farmers to bypass federal meat inspection requirements.

House Bill 396 seeks to create a framework in state law for farmers to process meat at their farms or other facilities beside those approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The bill conflicts with the Federal Meat Inspection Act, state officials told legislators. But the bill’s sponsor, Barnstead Republican Rep. Barbara Comtois, said it was needed to address a shortage of slaughterhouses in the state.

The Federal Meat Inspection Act requires all meat sold in the United States to be inspected and approved by a USDA-run facility or through a state agency partner. New Hampshire does not have an approved state program, and a shortage of slaughterhouse workers has contributed to backlogs and long wait times for some farmers. There are only four USDA slaughterhouses in the state.

But the state exemption still conflicts with federal law, meaning that farmers or retailers selling non-USDA inspected meat could be subject to seizure or enforcement by federal officials, New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services representatives told legislators at a hearing in February.

They also noted that though the bill contains requirements intended to ensure sanitary conditions are met, there is no mechanism for enforcement.

The version of the bill passed by the Senate includes an amendment from the Senate Commerce Committee that requires the Department of Agriculture, Markets, and Food to establish an annual training program for farmers that includes instruction on food safety.

The amendment removes a previous version’s requirement that farmers who intend to make use of the statute register with the department, and requires labels on the meat to declare it was “initially processed,” rather than “slaughtered,” at the farm, as a previous version had required.

It will now head to the governor’s desk.