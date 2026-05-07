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UNH project for major research and mixed-use community underway in Durham

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:02 AM EDT
This rendering shows the new Ocean and Great Lakes mapping facility being built at the University of New Hampshire in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Image courtesy of the University of New Hampshire
This rendering shows the new Ocean and Great Lakes mapping facility being built at the University of New Hampshire in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

University of New Hampshire officials expect the state economy will be bolstered with the development of The Edge, a massive mixed-use, research and residential community planned for the western portion of the school’s campus.

In November, UNH and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration broke ground on the new 70,500-square-foot Center of Excellence for Operational Ocean and Great Lakes Mapping, The Edge’s crown jewel.

Marc Eichenberger, the university’s vice president and chief business development and innovation officer, and Jennifer Miksis-Olds, the school’s interim vice president for research and innovation, reported the center should be operational and welcoming in students, faculty, scientists and industry business partners by November 2027.

The cost of building the Center of Excellence for Operational Ocean and Great Lakes Mapping alone is projected to cost $34 million, said Eichenberger. The majority of the project is federally funded, with $20 million contributed by NOAA and another $5 million from the National Institute for Standards and Technology.

Continue reading this story at Seacoast Online.

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Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
See stories by Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald

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