UNH project for major research and mixed-use community underway in Durham

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

University of New Hampshire officials expect the state economy will be bolstered with the development of The Edge, a massive mixed-use, research and residential community planned for the western portion of the school’s campus.

In November, UNH and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration broke ground on the new 70,500-square-foot Center of Excellence for Operational Ocean and Great Lakes Mapping, The Edge’s crown jewel.

Marc Eichenberger, the university’s vice president and chief business development and innovation officer, and Jennifer Miksis-Olds, the school’s interim vice president for research and innovation, reported the center should be operational and welcoming in students, faculty, scientists and industry business partners by November 2027.

The cost of building the Center of Excellence for Operational Ocean and Great Lakes Mapping alone is projected to cost $34 million, said Eichenberger. The majority of the project is federally funded, with $20 million contributed by NOAA and another $5 million from the National Institute for Standards and Technology.

Continue reading this story at Seacoast Online.