NH to get nearly $30 million from Purdue Pharma in opioid settlement

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

New Hampshire will receive more than $29.5 million from Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family as a nationwide settlement goes into effect.

That money will support prevention, treatment and recovery efforts for those dealing with substance use. State officials expect a little more than half, $16.2 million, to be disbursed over the next three years.

The settlement marks the culmination of a decade-long investigation and litigation joined by attorneys general from every state and eligible U.S. territory, totaling $7.4 billion in payouts.

As a provision of the settlement, the Sackler family, which owned Purdue Pharma, is permanently banned from selling opioids in the U.S. The Sacklers are widely regarded as fueling the opioid crisis, both in New Hampshire and across the country.

“For too long, they profited while communities like ours paid the price. While no amount of money can undo the harm caused to families across New Hampshire, this agreement delivers both accountability and meaningful resources,” Attorney General John Formella said. “We remain committed to working with our local partners to ensure these funds are used where they are needed most to save lives and support long-term recovery.”

Per state law, 15% of the settlement money — just shy of $4.5 million — will be divided among all cities and counties based on their population. The rest will go into the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund, where an advisory commission decides which specific organizations and programs will receive funding.

The crisis peaked in the Granite State in 2017 with 416 opioid-related deaths — roughly 33.4 per 100,000 people —then resurged during the pandemic, according to state data. In 2024, the state saw 248 overdoses involving opioids.

“The opioid crisis has devastated families in our state, and I thank the Attorney General’s Office in New Hampshire and AGs across the country who have worked tirelessly to hold Purdue Pharma accountable for their role in poisoning our communities,” Governor Kelly Ayotte said in a statement.