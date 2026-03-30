Bill aims to protect victims in NH from crypto ATM scams
Victims scammed at cryptocurrency ATMs in New Hampshire could be reimbursed if they report the fraud within 14 days under a bill that cleared the Senate Thursday. The bipartisan legislation aims to stem an increase in cryptocurrency scams that cost Granite Staters $22 million in 2024.
A crypto scam plays out like most financial fraud, except the scammer persuades the victim to deposit cash into a cryptocurrency ATM. Once the ATM converts the money into cryptocurrency, it becomes very difficult to trace and reclaim.
Hampton’s police chief told lawmakers just over $2.6 million was lost to scammers in his town in 2024. The average age of the victims was 66.
Sen. Virginia Birdsell, a Hampstead Republican, urged colleagues to pass the legislation in the Senate Thursday.
“This is becoming a scourge on our elderly,” she said.
Under the bill, cryptocurrency ATM operators would have to hold a person's first deposit for 48 hours to give them time to cancel it if they detect a scam. Operators could not accept more than $2,000 a day from a person. And operators would have to refund a scam victim if the victim reports fraud to the operator and authorities within 14 days.
Nearly 25 other states have similar laws, though many allow a victim to be funded within 90 days of a deposit.
Massachusetts is suing a crypto ATM operator, Bitcoin Depot, for allegedly allowing criminals to scam victims with its machines. Maine reached a $1.9 million settlement with the same operator this year and is giving victims until Wednesday to file a claim.
The New Hampshire bill heads next to the House.