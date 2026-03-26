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Former Ocean Spray CEO to deliver UNH commencement address

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
The 2026 University of New Hampshire Commencement is scheduled for May 16, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The 2026 University of New Hampshire Commencement for undergraduate ceremonies is scheduled for May 16, 2026.

The 2026 University of New Hampshire commencement address will be delivered by the former CEO of Ocean Spray, who graduated from UNH in 1987.

Tom Hayes retired from Ocean Spray in March. He previously was president and CEO of Tyson Foods, and has served as a food industry executive for brands including Sara Lee, ConAgra, and Kraft Foods.

Hayes also served two terms on the board of directors for the UNH Foundation, which is dedicated to building private support for the university.

Tom Hayes, former CEO of Ocean Spray, will give the commencement address for the University of New Hampshire on May 16, 2026.
Courtesy UNH
Tom Hayes, former CEO of Ocean Spray, will give the commencement address for the University of New Hampshire on May 16, 2026.

The UNH commencement for undergraduate ceremonies is scheduled for May 16 at the Whittemore Center Arena. Other commencement events include:

  • Author and humorist Rebecca Rule will be the UNH Graduate School commencement speaker at the Whittemore Center Arena on May 15.
  • Charles McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery and Gaming Commission, will give the keynote address at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law’s commencement in Concord’s White Park on May 15.

Plymouth State University and Keene State College hold commencement ceremonies May 9.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

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