Former Ocean Spray CEO to deliver UNH commencement address

The 2026 University of New Hampshire commencement address will be delivered by the former CEO of Ocean Spray, who graduated from UNH in 1987.

Tom Hayes retired from Ocean Spray in March. He previously was president and CEO of Tyson Foods, and has served as a food industry executive for brands including Sara Lee, ConAgra, and Kraft Foods.

Hayes also served two terms on the board of directors for the UNH Foundation, which is dedicated to building private support for the university.

Courtesy UNH Tom Hayes, former CEO of Ocean Spray, will give the commencement address for the University of New Hampshire on May 16, 2026.

The UNH commencement for undergraduate ceremonies is scheduled for May 16 at the Whittemore Center Arena. Other commencement events include:

Author and humorist Rebecca Rule will be the UNH Graduate School commencement speaker at the Whittemore Center Arena on May 15.

Charles McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery and Gaming Commission, will give the keynote address at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law’s commencement in Concord’s White Park on May 15.