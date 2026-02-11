Seacoast home prices smash records as the median price tops $1 million

This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Another month, another record in the Seacoast’s pricey real estate market.

The median sales price of Seacoast single-family homes exceeded the $1 million threshold in January for the first time.

Seacoast Board of Realtors statistician John Rice, an associate broker with Tate & Foss Sotheby’s International Realty, reported the median price was $1,087,500, a 25.5% increase from January 2025.

The month’s highest-priced sale was in Rye, where a five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence at 433 Central Road, a 15-plus-acre property, sold for $3 million. The circa-1960 ranch-style house is close to Jenness Beach.

