Seacoast home prices smash records as the median price tops $1 million

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Ian Lenahan - Portsmouth Herald
Published February 11, 2026 at 3:24 PM EST
The highest-priced housing market sale in January 2026 in the Seacoast was this home on Central Road in Rye, NH, which includes 15 acres, which sold for $3 million, according to the Secoast Board of Realtors and SeacoastOnline.
Portsmouth Herald
/
Granite State News Collaborative
This story was originally produced by the Portsmouth Herald. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Another month, another record in the Seacoast’s pricey real estate market.

The median sales price of Seacoast single-family homes exceeded the $1 million threshold in January for the first time.

Seacoast Board of Realtors statistician John Rice, an associate broker with Tate & Foss Sotheby’s International Realty, reported the median price was $1,087,500, a 25.5% increase from January 2025.

The month’s highest-priced sale was in Rye, where a five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence at 433 Central Road, a 15-plus-acre property, sold for $3 million. The circa-1960 ranch-style house is close to Jenness Beach.

Read more of this Portsmouth Herald story at Seacoast Online.

Tags
NH News Real Estatehousing market
