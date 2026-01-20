'I can't believe this is happening in our country': One year into Trump 2.0, protesters gather in Concord

The one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration was met with protests in some parts of New Hampshire Tuesday.

Amy Corston from Moultonborough was among those who gathered outside the State House. She said the first 12 months of Trump’s second term have shaken her faith in the country’s ability to move forward.

"Truthfully, as an upper-middle class white woman in a small town, I've not been impacted particularly, other than my heart is broken,” she said. “That's been the main impact for me. I just can't believe this is happening in our country.”

Jim Mason from Hancock said he believes the president is acting without any checks on his power.

“We think we need an escape route now,” Mason said. “I don't know what's going to turn this around. Republicans aren't standing up. They're not doing what they need to do. And I feel like the walls are closing in.”

Wendy Oellers-Fulmer of Gilford said she felt compelled to come out Tuesday afternoon in protest.

"I think that if we don't speak out and if we don't say that we're concerned, then in a way we're being complicit,” she said. “If you're not happy with what's going on, then do something."

Other protestors said they were angry with the president’s immigration policies, the continued rising prices of many everyday goods, and the president’s aggressive demands for Greenland.