Former Rochester mayor named chairman of NH Republican Party

Former Rochester mayor Paul Callaghan has been named the new chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party, following the surprise resignation of the party’s former head this week.

Callaghan, a former police detective who is a prosecutor in the Strafford County Sheriff’s Department, replaces Jim MacEachern, who resigned his post Monday. MacEachern had been party chairman for less than a year, but was facing allegations he’d had an improper confrontation with a former congressional candidate.

“After careful consideration, I have concluded that I can no longer devote the time and attention required to fully carry out the responsibilities of this office,” MacEachern said in a resignation letter.

MacEachern’s ouster from party leadership stemmed from allegations made by Elizabeth Girard, a former leader of the state’s chapter of the National Federation of Republican Women. When she ended her congressional campaign late last year, Girard wrote that she turned to party leaders to resolve a dispute but “received words young women should never have to hear, facing situations young women should never have to encounter.”

Party activists say Girard, who was a co-chair of Donald Trump’s 2024 New Hampshire campaign, was alluding to MacEachern, who has not commented on the matter. Neither Girard nor MacEachern returned calls seeking comment this week.

Callaghan’s appointment was approved in an emergency meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party’s executive committee Monday evening. He said in a statement he was “incredibly honored” to be chosen to lead the party locally.

“The strength of our party comes from the grassroots up, and I’m excited to work with our communities and elected officials across New Hampshire to win in November," Callaghan said.

He takes the reins of a state party that controls the New Hampshire House, Senate and Executive Council, as well as the governor's office, but which has not won a local federal race since 2014.

His appointment was backed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte, who praised Callaghan’s political instincts and work ethic.

“Paul understands what it takes to win and he’s exactly what our party needs as we head into November,” Ayotte said.

