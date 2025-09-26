© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting trustworthy journalism!

Republican Chris Bright pulls plug on congressional bid

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
Chris Bright is a Republican candidate for NH's 1st Congressional District. Zoey Knox photo / NHPR
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
Chris Bright, seen at NHPR's studios during his 2024 campaign for Congress.

Republican Chris Bright is ending his campaign for Congress.

The first candidate to enter the race for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District seat, Bright said this week that he's dropping out to support an unnamed Republican who has yet to declare they are running.

Bright, a businessman and West Point graduate from Derry, placed fourth in the GOP primary when he ran for the 1st District seat last year.

In a statement announcing the end of his 2026 bid, Bright praised his campaign for putting in what he called incredible work, but due to what he called the likely entrance into the race of a candidates who had more connections and more money, "I have decided to step down as a candidate and merge my efforts with this new candidate who will be announcing their candidacy in the near future.”

Even with Bright's exit, the race in the 1st District remains crowded. Three other Republicans are now running, while six Democrats are vying to win their party's nomination.

The race as seen as wide open due to incumbent Democrat Congressman Chris Pappas' decision to not to seek reelection but instead to run for U.S. Senate next year.
Tags
NH News NH PoliticsElections 2026
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.