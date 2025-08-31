Highway crash in Manchester sends former NYC mayor Giuliani to hospital

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a car crash on Interstate 93 Saturday night that sent three people, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, to the hospital with injuries.

State Police say they were responding to a domestic violence incident on I-93 southbound in Manchester shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday when two cars crashed on the other side of the highway, in the northbound lanes.

Police and fire personnel crossed the highway median and determined that a car driven by 19-year-old Lauren Kemp of Concord had hit the back of a Ford Bronco carrying Giuliani, 81. Kemp, Giuliani and his driver — identified as Theodore Goodman of Michigan — all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Via social media Sunday afternoon, a spokesman for Giuliani offered a different version of the events leading to the crash. In a post to Twitter, the spokesperson, Michael Ragusa, said Giuliani had been “flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident.” Ragusa said Giuliani helped the woman and called 911, remaining until authorities arrived. After leaving the scene, Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind, Ragusa said.

Ragusa said the crash left Giuliani with fractured vertebrae, among other injuries.

In their press release, New Hampshire State Police did not say anything about Giuliani playing a role in responding to the domestic violence incident, which took place on the opposite side of the highway from where the crash occurred.

The crash shut down I-93 in both directions for about an hour, state police said. No charges have been filed in the accident.

WMUR reported that Giuliani was seen attending Saturday night’s Fisher Cats minor league baseball game.

Giuliani served as New York’s mayor from 1994 to 2001. He was a candidate in the 2008 Republican presidential primary, where he finished in fourth place in New Hampshire.

Since 2016, he has been among the most prominent supporters of President Donald Trump, serving as his personal attorney for a period. In recent years, Giuliani has suffered a series of legal and financial problems, largely tied to his repeated false statements related to the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. He filed for bankruptcy in 2023.

