‘A bit Kafkaesque’: Confusion continues in court over Dartmouth student’s immigration status

In January 2022, Xiaotian Liu, a Chinese student studying at Wake Forest University, ran into an immigration issue at the Detroit Airport.

After having returned home to China, Liu was attempting to re-enter the United States to continue his studies, when he encountered what he says was a clerical issue: His entry in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System was listed as inactive. Wake Forest confirmed via email Liu’s student immigration status was still valid, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection would not let him through.

The incident was quickly resolved. Liu returned to China, waited for the error to be corrected, and re-entered the U.S to continue his studies.

But three years later, Liu, now a Dartmouth computer science doctoral student, has had his immigration status thrown into uncertainty after the Trump administration terminated his record in the student immigration database without warning — one of hundreds of students in the U.S. to face a similar action. And the incident in Detroit, the government has suggested, might have served as the pretext.

On Tuesday, Liu, who is suing the Department of Homeland Security to reinstate his record, received an extension of temporary relief from a New Hampshire federal judge. But the larger questions over why his immigration status changed and what the Department of Homeland Security is intending to do in the future remain unanswered.

Judge Samantha Elliott of the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire extended her earlier temporary restraining order pausing the government’s actions against Liu. She said she would issue a larger ruling later this week on whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the government. And she expressed frustration with the Department of Homeland Security’s approach, at one point describing their arguments as “a bit Kafkaesque.”

Liu was forced to stop his research work earlier this month after the federal government deleted an entry for him in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, a digital database known as SEVIS. The database allows U.S. colleges and universities to update to the federal government whether their international students are complying with the terms of their study visa, but on April 4, Dartmouth sent Liu an email stating that he had been deleted from the system and that he could not continue his research until it was resolved. He quickly filed a lawsuit with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and Ron Abramson, an attorney with Shaheen & Gordon.

Lawyers for the Department of Homeland Security did not explain Tuesday why Liu’s database entry was deleted. Liu’s entry visa has not been revoked and his F-1 student status — which guarantees his right to stay — is still active, government lawyers stressed. But they would not detail the federal agency’s decision to delete him from the database, and would not say why the government would do so if it did not also intend to revoke his immigration status.

“What is the point of terminating Mr. Liu’s record?” Elliott asked. “What’s the point? Why terminate it?”

“It’s an action within the Homeland Security’s authority,” said Glenn Girdharry, assistant director of the U.S. Department of Justice.

In an affidavit, Andre Watson, assistant director of the National Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security, recounted Liu’s 2022 encounter in Detroit and said it had prompted the record deletion this month.

“On January 2, 2022, at a Port of Entry, seeking admission into the United States, Liu was found inadmissible under Section 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act,” Watson wrote. “Based on LUI’s encounter with CBP, on April 4, 2025, SEVP set LIU’s SEVIS record to ‘terminated.’”

But Watson did not clarify what about the 2022 encounter had led to the record being revoked.

In a series of interactions in court Tuesday, Elliott attempted to get an explanation from the government as to why the record was deleted if Liu’s immigration status was intact.

“At the risk of being flip, silly me, I believed that the government would want the record to accurately reflect and manifest the status,” Elliott said. “But what I’m hearing from your papers and your argument is that that’s not necessarily the case.”

Girdharry answered only that the Department of Homeland Security has been given the power by Congress to “develop and conduct” the SEVIS database, and that it was acting lawfully when it terminated Liu’s record.

He repeated that Liu’s student status is not at threat currently. “Plaintiffs are asserting that the status has been terminated here,” he said. “The government says it has not been terminated. If that’s the challenge before this court, that is not a proper challenge.”

Girdharry also suggested that Liu could always apply for a reinstatement of his F-1 student immigration should it be terminated.

“Are you suggesting that he could apply for reinstatement of status notwithstanding the government’s argument that his status is not” affected to begin with? Elliott asked. Girdharry said yes.

“A bit Kafkaesque,” Elliott replied.

And Girdharry argued the lawsuit was invalid because the entity preventing Liu from continuing his studies is Dartmouth College, not the Department of Homeland Security. It is up to Dartmouth, not the government, whether to allow Liu to continue doing his research, especially because Liu still has a valid visa and F-1 immigration status, Girdharry said.

“Any determination that he cannot do those things is not a determination of ICE, that’s a determination from the school,” Girdharry said.

But lawyers for Liu countered that the deletion of the SEVIS record did have consequences for Liu and that the government was directly responsible for them.

To start, SangYeob Kim, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of New Hampshire, noted that a page on the DHS’s website suggested that a student whose SEVIS record is terminated must not be allowed to continue their research or be paid for it. Girdharry countered that the website is only guidance and that it likely applies to students whose SEVIS record and immigration status is terminated, when Liu’s immigration remains intact.

But Kim said that guidance had already led Dartmouth College to block Liu’s studies, and that that had resulted in direct harm. Liu would be unable to continue his studies if his record were not reinstated, and would lose “all that makes life worth living,” they argued.

At the press conference Tuesday, Gilles Bissonnette, ACLU of New Hampshire legal director, said he did not accept the government’s arguments that the SEVIS record termination does not affect Liu’s immigration status. Without that SEVIS record intact, it is difficult for Dartmouth to confirm whether Liu does still have his status, Bissonnette said.

“The government of course suggested today that he has status,” Bissonnette said. “It’s not reflected in any affidavit (or) affirmative statement that our client has status. Not reflected in any affidavit before this court. (There’s) a failure to even stipulate that that’s the reality.”

“As an international student, I have felt welcomed into the Dartmouth community for almost two years now, and in the United States for almost nine years,” Liu said in a press conference Tuesday following that court hearing. “It is, of course, scary to even consider that my research and my study here at Dartmouth may be suspended, but it is my hope that I can continue my research and complete my Ph.D. here at Dartmouth.”

