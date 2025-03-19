10 things to do in NH this weekend: Spring Equinox Market, Waterfowl Safari

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Lakes Region

Winter Hike: Settlement Loop on Saturday, March 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough ($5). More info .

Monadnock Region

41st Annual Connecticut River Waterfowl Safari on Sunday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the Connecticut River from Charlestown to Hinsdale (free). More info .

North Country

Spring Equinox Social on Friday, March 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Pope Memorial Library in North Conway ($25). More info .

Seacoast

Nature@Nite: What-a-HOOT! on Friday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (guided program at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye (free). More info .

Spring Equinox Community Market on Sunday, March 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Auspicious Brew in Dover (free). More info .

Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert – Beauty & Virtuosity on Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($15-45). More info .

Southern Tier

Art Off the Walls: Ann Agee on Thursday, March 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester (free). More info .

Neighborhood Concert series - Hari Maya on Friday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at the City Wide Community Center in Concord (free). More info .

Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Historical Society (free). More info .

