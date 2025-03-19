© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Spring Equinox Market, Waterfowl Safari

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 19, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT
Connecticut River at Stewartstown, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo 2023 / NHPR
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Connecticut River at Stewartstown, New Hampshire.

Happy spring! The spring equinox is on Thursday, March 20.

Lakes Region

Monadnock Region

  • 41st Annual Connecticut River Waterfowl Safari on Sunday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the Connecticut River from Charlestown to Hinsdale (free). More info.

North Country

  • Spring Equinox Social on Friday, March 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Pope Memorial Library in North Conway ($25). More info.

Seacoast

  • Nature@Nite: What-a-HOOT! on Friday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (guided program at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye (free). More info.
  • Spring Equinox Community Market on Sunday, March 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Auspicious Brew in Dover (free). More info.
  • Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert – Beauty & Virtuosity on Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth ($15-45). More info.

Southern Tier

  • Art Off the Walls: Ann Agee on Thursday, March 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester (free). More info.
  • Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the New Hampshire Historical Society (free). More info.

Upper Valley

  • Come As You Are Film Series: “Rent” on Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House (free). More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
