Gov. Ayotte announces state hiring freeze, citing budget deficit

Gov. Kelly Ayotte has announced a state hiring freeze.

In her executive order imposing the freeze, Ayotte said the state is “facing a budget deficit, necessitating a recalibration of spending levels.”

Her action comes as revenue generated by key state taxes continue to fall short of target.

Since July, revenue from the state’s major business taxes, which account for about 40% of state collections, have come in more than $80 million shy of forecast.

Ayotte’s already asked state agencies to identify potential budget cuts as her team works to finalize the state budget proposal she’ll present to lawmakers next month.

Her pause on most state hiring follows the announcement of a similar freeze at the federal level imposed Monday by President Trump.

Like Trump’s prohibition on new federal hires, Ayotte’s freeze on state hiring is not universal.

Under her order, executive departments may add workers “whose roles are related to direct care at a state facility, child protective services, the enterprise functions of the Liquor and Lottery Commissions, and law enforcement – including corrections officers and troopers.”

Her order also specifies that full- and part-time positions “funded either with 100 percent Federal funds, 100 percent restricted revenues, or a combination of federal funds and restricted revenues may be posted for internal applicants only.”

Ayotte’s order also allows state agencies to seek waivers to fill jobs during the hiring moratorium. It also specifies that any granted waiver will be posted on the governor’s office web page.

“Just like families do each day, we must match what goes out with what comes in. I look forward to continuing to work with our state’s leadership to make our government more efficient and provide further value for taxpayers,” Ayotte said in a statement.

