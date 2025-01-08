10 things to do in NH this weekend: Seacoast Rep Jan Jam, Ice Castles & more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Zoey Knox

Exhibition on Screen – Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers from Friday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 12 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .

Come as You Are Film Series: “Encanto” (Sing Along) on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info .

Weekly Guided Snowshoe Tours on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation in Intervale. More info .

“Everyone’s Trash” with Duncan Watson on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hancock Town Library. More info .

Girlspit w/ The Flems & Technicolour Limited on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info .

The Rep Underground Series: A Whole Lotta Love on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info .

“Lost Boundaries” 75th Anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info .

Jazz Supper w/ the Nick Goumas Quintet feat. Jason Palmer on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info .

New Hampshire Ice Castles from Friday, Jan. 10 through February 23 in North Woodstock. More info .