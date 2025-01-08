© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Seacoast Rep Jan Jam, Ice Castles & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published January 8, 2025 at 3:18 PM EST
New Hampshire ice castles illuminated at night on a snowy evening in 2020.
Henry LaVoie
/
Courtesy
The New Hampshire ice castles in 2020.

Dust off your snowshoes for weekly guided tours with the Mt. Washington Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation in Intervale.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A sign marking ski and snowshoe trails at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany.
Zoey Knox

  • Exhibition on Screen – Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers from Friday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 12 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Come as You Are Film Series: “Encanto” (Sing Along) on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
  • Weekly Guided Snowshoe Tours on Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Valley Ski Touring & Snowshoe Foundation in Intervale. More info.
  • “Everyone’s Trash” with Duncan Watson on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hancock Town Library. More info.
  • Girlspit w/ The Flems & Technicolour Limited on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • The Rep Underground Series: A Whole Lotta Love on Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • “Lost Boundaries” 75th Anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Jazz Supper w/ the Nick Goumas Quintet feat. Jason Palmer on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
  • New Hampshire Ice Castles from Friday, Jan. 10 through February 23 in North Woodstock. More info.
  • Snow Train through February 23 at the Conway Scenic Railroad in North Conway. More info.
