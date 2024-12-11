Consumer advocate, PUC, lawmakers set to tussle over state energy policy roles

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

The state institutions involved in energy – setting policies, watching over utilities, advocating for ratepayers – are poised to face questions from lawmakers in the legislative session that begins next month.

Chief among those questions, and disagreements: Who should be doing what in the state when it comes to energy?

The Office of the Consumer Advocate, which works for the interests of residential ratepayers, has some thoughts. It supports legislation to clarify the authority of the Public Utilities Commission, a three-member body with jurisdiction over utilities, and the Department of Energy, a state agency established in 2021.

But the OCA has also had to go on the defensive over its own role: Rep. Ross Berry, a Weare Republican, has proposed that the office be repealed and that its mantle instead be taken up by the DOE.

Donald Kreis, the state’s consumer advocate, adamantly opposes the move. Meanwhile, PUC Chair Daniel C. Goldner and Commissioner Pradip K. Chattopadhyay have said they are “very concerned about the sweeping nature” of Kreis’ recommendations.

Competing visions for the purpose of these offices will face off in a new Legislature with expanded Republican control, with a new Republican governor, Kelly Ayotte, holding the veto pen. Kreis said he expects to be at the State House much more than in years past.

While bills are still being drafted and have yet to be released to the public, here’s what’s teeing up for the Legislature when it convenes in the new year.

PUC and DOE

Kreis supported the creation of the DOE in 2021 but has since had “some buyer’s remorse.” A major issue, he said, is the muddling of which authorities belong to the DOE and which belong to the PUC.

“It is expensive and complicated and ultimately bad for ratepayers if it isn’t clear to everybody what the job of the Public Utilities Commission is and what the job of the Department of Energy is,” Kreis said. “And so the bill that I have been working on getting introduced would just clarify everybody’s respective spheres.”

Rep. Thomas Cormen, a Lebanon Democrat collaborating with Kreis, is the sponsor of a legislative service request “relative to redefining the role” of the PUC. (A legislative service request is the early stage of potential legislation, when the bill is still being written.)

“If you look at many of the current statutes, they loop in the PUC as part of the enforcement mechanism, things that really the Department of Energy should be doing,” Cormen said. “And in fact, a lot of the statutes say the Department of Energy or the PUC can do these things, but really the PUC is an adjudicative board, and that’s all it should be.”

Kreis pointed to a recent order from the PUC on net metering. In that decision, net metering was kept at its current rates and is left to expire in 2040. The commissioners “essentially ignored” a settlement agreement reached by parties including the OCA, clean energy advocates, utilities, and others, Kreis said.

Part of Cormen’s legislation, the lawmaker said, will say that “in the case where all the parties involved in a case before the PUC agree as to what the outcome should be, then the PUC should quickly come to that outcome.”

On how explicit that legislation should be – whether it should simply urge the PUC to accept such settlement agreements or mandate it – Kreis said: “I personally think it would be OK to tell the PUC that in a scenario where there’s total unanimous agreement, that the PUC shouldn’t second guess that total unanimous agreement.” But, he added, “I think most people would not go as far as I’m willing to go.”

A separate bill request Cormen has filed seeks to clarify the authority of the PUC chair. He said he also worked with Kreis on this idea.

On current law, “You could construe it as saying that the chair of the Public Utilities Commission can make rulings and just do a lot of things on their own, rather than by a majority of the commissioners,” said Cormen, who sits on the House Science, Technology, and Energy Committee. “So the whole point of this bill is to just say that any actions taken by the PUC must be approved by a majority of the commissioners.”

Kreis raised his legislative ideas in an October memo to the Residential Ratepayers Advisory Board, which the OCA describes as its “official sounding board.” Not all of these ideas will be pursued in the next legislative session and were still in early form in the memo, Kreis indicated.

PUC members, in a letter to the advisory board, pointed to suggestions they believed would be a “grave error” to adopt. Goldner and Chattopadhyay, who have since been joined by a third PUC member, said they intended to “advocate vigorously, before the Legislature and elsewhere, to maintain these authorities, and to give a fuller, more accurate, picture of our work to interested stakeholders.”

“As the ultimate arbiter between the interests of customers, including residential customers, and the interests of the regulated utilities (RSA 363:17-a), and the adjudicative body responsible for ensuring just, reasonable, and lawful rates for regulated utilities under New Hampshire law,” the commissioners wrote, “we foresee that adoption of these OCA recommendations would result in a profound blow against the public interest.”

The commissioners, through a staff attorney, declined to comment further on the matter when reached following the advisory board meeting in October.

Christopher J. Ellms Jr., the deputy commissioner of the DOE, said in an email that it “would be premature to comment on the consumer advocate’s suggestions regarding possible legislation,” and that the department “will review bills as they become publicly available and provide any position or testimony during hearings held by the appropriate legislative committee.”

Consumer advocate

Berry framed his legislation to move the role of the OCA under the DOE as a response to the needs of voters. “They’re screaming for lower energy rates, and I think this is a way to expedite that process,” Berry said.

“The idea is to take the mandate that is given to the Office of the Consumer Advocate, which is to obviously lower and prioritize the residential ratepayer and give it to the entire Department of Energy,” Berry said. “So, instead of having five lawyers working on this … the entire Department of Energy would be tasked with prioritizing the residential ratepayer.”

Berry said his idea has been “fairly well-received” in conversations with lawmakers. “I haven’t talked to OCA,” Berry said. “They haven’t deemed fit to reach out to me, and I haven’t really had any real conversations with the DOE other than, like, ‘Hey, I’m filing this.’”

Kreis, on the other hand, said Berry “has not done me the courtesy of reaching out and letting me know what it is that he has in mind.”

With a new Legislature, Kreis is not sure how much interest the bill will generate – but he said he welcomes “the opportunity to explain to the Legislature what it is that we do and why it’s valuable. … I’m hopeful that it won’t gain any traction, but it’s hard to say at this stage.”

Berry argued that the consumer advocate, like the DOE commissioner, is a political appointee who requires nomination by the governor and confirmation by the Executive Council.

“This argument that the [OCA] makes that they’re unbiased is bunk, because they’re both going through a political process,” Berry said. “… Once you kind of accept that as the reality, which it is the reality … you can it look at and go, ‘OK, well, why don’t we just have the entire Department of Energy prioritize the residential ratepayer, and then you can have the PUC … be the quote, unquote, neutral arbiter.” (PUC members also go through the confirmation process.)

But Kreis feels his role, which he said exists in the vast majority of states, provides advocacy for ratepayers that can’t be replicated by an agency.

“If you took what I do, and you just folded it back into the Department of Energy, then … it’s the equivalent of saying that whatever the executive branch, basically meaning the governor, thinks is the right public policy is automatically good for ratepayers,” Kreis said. “And I don’t think that that is appropriate, even in a state with a fabulous governor, pursuing excellent executive branch public policy, that isn’t the ratepayer voice. That’s the governor’s voice.”

