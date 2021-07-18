NH Public Utilities Commission

-
New Hampshire state regulators have agreed to hold a virtual public hearing next week on plans to resume utility service disconnections.The state recently…
The Northern Pass power line proposal returns before state regulators Thursday. NHPR's Annie Ropeik has more on what a recent court ruling could mean for…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court says electric utilities like Eversource should be allowed to invest in natural gas pipelines.Tuesday’s ruling reverses a…
Two state representatives from the Seacoast are raising concerns about Eversource’s plan to buy a water utility company.Eversource, New England’s largest…
Due to record demand, the Public Utilities Commission is putting a state-managed rebate program for renewable energy investments on hold.According to a…
New Hampshire already permits a limited amount of net-metering, which allows solar panel owners to sell some power back to the electric grid. The solar…
In recent years, New Hampshire has seen rapid growth in solar power. With the approaching cap on a solar development incentive known as net metering,…
At the tail-end of the section that opens New Hampshire’s ten-year energy strategy, released Tuesday, there are three paragraphs that acknowledge the…
New Hampshire’s largest utility estimates customers will see a two percent average rate hike this year. Public Service of New Hampshire filed its rate…
The state’s Public Utilities Commission is planning to investigate whether PSNH is charging consumers too much for electricity.In an order issued Friday…