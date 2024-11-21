Shaheen votes to block arms transfer to Israel, citing Gaza humanitarian concerns

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen joined a small coalition of Democrats and Independents voting this week to block the transfer of certain American-made weapons to Israel.

Three resolutions put forward by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sought to stop the movement of certain tank and mortar rounds, as well as a type of guided munition. They ultimately failed due to opposition from the entire Republican caucus and a majority of Democrats, including New Hampshire’s other U.S. Senator, Maggie Hassan. Those opposing the resolutions cited a need to support the Israeli military as it continues to engage in conflict with Hamas..

The trio of resolutions received between 17 and 19 votes each, far short of the 50 votes required to pass.

In a statement, Shaheen said Israel has a right to defend itself, but she has concerns about the “dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

“While I will continue to support Israel's ability to defend itself from terrorist attacks, I voted in favor of the Joint Resolutions today because I believe the Netanyahu government needs to change course on the conduct of the war in Gaza,” said Shaheen.

She reiterated her support for a ceasefire in the region that ends the conflict and brings home Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Sanders said he brought forward the resolutions to end the United States’ “complicity in this atrocity,” using the legislation as a form of leverage to help shape Israeli’s military policy.

Both Democratic senators from Massachusetts, as well as Independent Angus King of Maine, joined the coalition in support of the measures. Vermont Democrat Peter Welch and Connecticut’s Chris Murphy also voted for the resolutions.