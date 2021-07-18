-
Planting a tree often becomes almost a metaphor for doing a good deed. But such an act is not always neutral. In some places, certain trees can become…
We will check in with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about some of the top stories in politics this month: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stirs the…
Israelis and Palestinians recently agreed to a cease fire, but while the conflict may be on hold in Gaza, it continues to erupt online. On today’s show:…
For weeks, Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza have traded rocket fire and air-strikes, and now, even though there’s currently a cease-fire, relations are…
As hopes for an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians diminish, a "one-state solution" is among the ideas being discussed. In its broadest definition, it would mean absorbing the West Bank and perhaps even the Gaza Strip and all of its Palestinian population into a greater Israel. But it's an idea many Israelis view with dismay.
Many evangelical Christians believe it is their duty to help Jews expand the Jewish state. They have provided money to help the settlements grow, and now they are coming to labor in the vineyards, which they see as fulfilling biblical scripture.
Palestinians have long complained about the Israeli practice of detention without trial. One such prisoner went on a hunger strike for more than two months, and Israel has now agreed to free him.