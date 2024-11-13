10 things to do in NH this weekend: UNH Jazz Series, "Cats" at the Seacoast Rep
The Form + Function Artisan Fair and night market returns to 3S Artspace on Friday and Saturday.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
- A Special Collection at UNH: The Abduction of Betty and Barney Hill on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info.
- Nature@Nite: Coral Reef Discovery on Friday, Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (guided program starts at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. More info.
- Adventure Fest on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ledge Brewing in Intervale, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
- UNH Traditional Jazz Series: Endea Owens and the Cookout on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Johnson Theatre on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
- 2024 Form + Function Artisan Fair: Night Market on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- More at 3S Artspace: Lady Lamb w/ Humbird
- A People's History of North American Music on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
- Storytime! Carrie Kruck (“Iggy Who Breaths Fire”) and Kari Allen (“Maddie and Mabel Ready for Snow”) on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
- See also: Ladybug Book Festival at the Keene Public Library
- Symphony NH Illuminated Ensembles - American Standards on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
- See also: Trio Gaia at the Park Theatre
- “Cats” from Thursday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- LaBelle Lights through Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 at LaBelle Winery in Derry. More info.