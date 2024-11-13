© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: UNH Jazz Series, "Cats" at the Seacoast Rep

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 13, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST
A mural of the abduction of Betty and Barney Hill at the Notch Express gas station in Lincoln.
Michael Brindley
/
NHPR
A mural of the abduction of Betty and Barney Hill at the Notch Express gas station in Lincoln.

The Form + Function Artisan Fair and night market returns to 3S Artspace on Friday and Saturday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Gibson's Bookstore is hosting a storytime on Sunday afternoon.
Gibson's Bookstore
/
Courtesy
Gibson's Bookstore is hosting a storytime on Sunday afternoon.

  • A Special Collection at UNH: The Abduction of Betty and Barney Hill on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info.
  • Nature@Nite: Coral Reef Discovery on Friday, Nov. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (guided program starts at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. More info.
  • Adventure Fest on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ledge Brewing in Intervale, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center. More info.
  • UNH Traditional Jazz Series: Endea Owens and the Cookout on Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Johnson Theatre on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
  • 2024 Form + Function Artisan Fair: Night Market on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • A People's History of North American Music on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene. More info.
  • Storytime! Carrie Kruck (“Iggy Who Breaths Fire”) and Kari Allen (“Maddie and Mabel Ready for Snow”) on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Symphony NH Illuminated Ensembles - American Standards on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • “Cats” from Thursday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
  • LaBelle Lights through Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025 at LaBelle Winery in Derry. More info.
