10 things to do in NH this weekend: Ghosts on the Banke, Día de los Muertos and more
Discover celebrations for Halloween, Día de los Muertos, Deepawali and more this weekend.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar.
- Nature on Tap: Bats, Bombs & Beer on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
- Ghosts on the Banke from Thursday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
- An Evening with Artists at the Currier on Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Friday Night Classic Film: “Psycho” on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- See also: Halloween Week at The Park Theatre
- Enchanted Forest on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at NH Audubon’s McLane Center in Concord. More info.
- See also: Not-So-Spooky Spectacular at the Children’s Museum of NH
- NH Pumpkin Festival on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 in downtown Laconia. More info.
- HopStop Family Show: Día de los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Kilton Library in Lebanon and 1 p.m. at the Claremont Savings Bank Community Center. More info.
- Halloween Costume Paddle Contest & Park Cleanup on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pierce Island Boat Ramp in Portsmouth. More info.
- See also: Town of Merrimack Halloween Party
- Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert – Musical Portraits on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- See also: Coast Jazz Orchestra at Sawtooth Kitchen, Viva Bach Peterborough
- Celebrate Deepawali 2024 on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord, hosted by the Concord Multicultural Festival. More info.