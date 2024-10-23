© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Ghosts on the Banke, Día de los Muertos and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 23, 2024 at 1:20 PM EDT
Halloween skeletons on display at the Carter Hill Orchard in Concord on the first day of fall: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

Discover celebrations for Halloween, Día de los Muertos, Deepawali and more this weekend.

The Strawbery Banke Museum's Ghosts on the Banke runs from Oct. 24-27

  • Nature on Tap: Bats, Bombs & Beer on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info.
  • Ghosts on the Banke from Thursday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • An Evening with Artists at the Currier on Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • Friday Night Classic Film: “Psycho” on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • Enchanted Forest on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at NH Audubon’s McLane Center in Concord. More info.
  • NH Pumpkin Festival on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 in downtown Laconia. More info.
  • HopStop Family Show: Día de los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Kilton Library in Lebanon and 1 p.m. at the Claremont Savings Bank Community Center. More info.
  • Celebrate Deepawali 2024 on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Concord, hosted by the Concord Multicultural Festival. More info.
