10 things to do in NH this weekend: Ghosts on the Banke, Día de los Muertos and more

Strawbery Banke Museum / Courtesy The Strawbery Banke Museum's Ghosts on the Banke runs from Oct. 24-27

Nature on Tap: Bats, Bombs & Beer on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Post & Beam Brewing in Peterborough, hosted by the Harris Center for Conservation Education. More info .

Ghosts on the Banke from Thursday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info .

An Evening with Artists at the Currier on Friday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info .

Friday Night Classic Film: “Psycho” on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info .

Enchanted Forest on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at NH Audubon’s McLane Center in Concord. More info .

NH Pumpkin Festival on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 in downtown Laconia. More info .

HopStop Family Show: Día de los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Kilton Library in Lebanon and 1 p.m. at the Claremont Savings Bank Community Center. More info .

Halloween Costume Paddle Contest & Park Cleanup on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pierce Island Boat Ramp in Portsmouth. More info .

Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert – Musical Portraits on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info .

