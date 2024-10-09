© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Pumpkin Festivals, fall foliage and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published October 9, 2024 at 11:43 AM EDT
A stone sign that reads "Welcome to Milford, N.H." surrounded by pumpkins at the 2023 Milford Pumpkin Festival
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
A welcome sign at the 2023 Milford Pumpkin Festival.

Lean in to the spooky spirit of the season with a local horror author showcase at Gibson's Bookstore and the Haunted Hikes of New Hampshire with the Laconia Public Library.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Gibson's Bookstore Presents: Local Horror Showcase on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Gibson's Bookstore
/
Courtesy

  • Low Cut Connie w/ Will Dailey on Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Milford Pumpkin Festival from Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13 in downtown Milford. More info.
  • Local horror author showcase! on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
  • Keene Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Keene. More info.
  • 8th Annual Fairy and Hobbit House Festival from Saturday, Oct. 12 through Monday, Oct. 14 at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info.
  • The Sandwich Fair from Saturday, Oct. 12 through Monday, Oct. 14 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. More info.
  • Art Market at WSCA Portsmouth Community Radio on Sunday, Oct. 13 from noon to 5 p.m. More info.
