10 things to do in NH this weekend: Pumpkin Festivals, fall foliage and more

Haunted Hikes of New Hampshire on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Laconia Rotary Hall. More info .

Low Cut Connie w/ Will Dailey on Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info .

Milford Pumpkin Festival from Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13 in downtown Milford. More info .

Warner Fall Foliage Festival from Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13 in downtown Warner. More info .

16th Annual New Hampshire Brewfest on Saturday, Oct. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Cisco Brewers Portsmouth. More info .

Local horror author showcase! on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info .

Keene Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Keene. More info .

8th Annual Fairy and Hobbit House Festival from Saturday, Oct. 12 through Monday, Oct. 14 at Bedrock Gardens in Lee. More info .

The Sandwich Fair from Saturday, Oct. 12 through Monday, Oct. 14 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. More info .