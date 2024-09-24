Saint Anselm College offers free tuition for qualifying NH residents

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Saint Anselm College announced on Monday its pledge to offer free tuition to students from New Hampshire whose families make less than $100,000 and have a GPA of 3.25 or higher.

The initiative aims to offset the cost of college and make education more accessible to New Hampshire residents.

“Saint Anselm is pledging to support New Hampshire’s students with access to a high-quality, private education tuition-free,” a press release from the college stated.

Qualifying students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and reside at the college’s campus in Manchester and Goffstown. This year the liberal arts school enrolled the second-highest class in its history, with 579 first-year students and 48 transfers arriving on campus.

“We understand the cost of a college education is challenging for so many families,” Saint Anselm president Joseph A. Favazza. “With Anselmian Community Commitment, we are investing in the future of New Hampshire by making a Saint Anselm education affordable to as many talented, high-achieving students as possible, regardless of their socioeconomic background. This commitment is completely aligned with our Catholic and Benedictine mission.”